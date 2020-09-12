A hole-in-one is a celebratory feat, for sure. But an even rarer accomplishment is the double eagle, or albatross — a golfer scoring a “2” on a par-5 hole.
And so it would seem Pinehurst and Moore County had scored that elusive shot when the U.S. Golf Association announced Wednesday that it would locate a new second headquarters in the village. To the entire world, the USGA will now boast a “Golf House Pinehurst.”
But what’s better than a double eagle? How about back-to-back double eagles? Before the village could even fully comprehend landing a headquarters operation for one of golf’s most elite organizations, it scored the uniquest of honors in golf: the commitment to host five prestigious U.S. Opens here over the next 27 years. No other course — not even the iconic Pebble Beach — has ever been afforded such an achievement.
And so the USGA’s announcement last week had the consequence of raising Pinehurst above all others in the sport, cementing in others’ minds that which we already knew to be true: we are the Home of American Golf.
“What took you so long?” Pinehurst Village Councilman Kevin Drum asked jokingly of the USGA. “Y’all should have been here 100 years ago.”
Just a Start
The USGA’s series of announcements will take time to fully comprehend and take an adequate measure. If you love and play the game of golf, there is much to love. The USGA is the arbiter, trend setter and final authority of golf in the United States.
Its championships are legendary, the players among the best in the world. Its rules are adhered to meticulously on courses across the country. No ball or club is considered legitimate unless it is first tested and approved by the USGA. That operation is now done out of the organization’s headquarters in New Jersey, but in a few years that will be done here.
But even if you are not a golfer — if you care not about the dimples of a Titleist or the loft of a sand wedge — there is still much to love about these announcements. Golf drives our economy. Now, even more so.
The USGA’s total employment — 50 — will be modest, but its value is much greater. Economic and golf officials believe the USGA’s operations in Pinehurst can serve as a magnet for other golf-industry employers. Just as the club grip manufacturer Golf Pride built a new headquarters and testing facility out at Pinehurst No. 8, it’s not a stretch to think that other equipment manufacturers might cluster similar operations here, just as they do now in central California.
Groundbreaking in Every Sense
Aside from that though, the promise of five U.S. Opens between 2024 and 2047 — not to mention countless other championships, like the already scheduled U.S. Women’s Open in 2022 at Pine Needles and U.S. Junior Amateur Championships in 2021 at Country Club of North Carolina — are a huge economic boost to this community. That aspect alone is valued potentially at $2 billion for North Carolina over the next 25 years.
“In a lot of ways, this is groundbreaking,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis, “and we couldn’t be more excited.”
We have barely just scratched the surface of what the USGA’s announcement last week means to Moore County. Communities would willingly empty treasure chests to land such an employer.
Moore County and North Carolina did not; the incentives are reasonable and proportionate. Indeed, if it turns out that the USGA, as a nonprofit, is exempt from paying property taxes, Moore County’s offered incentive of property tax rebates won’t even come into play.
On a golf score card, a birdie is denoted with a circle around the number. An eagle is marked with two circles around the number. A double eagle, rarely seen, boasts three circles around the number.
So draw three circles around this past week, when Moore County holed the rarest of scores.
Yippee. A massive taxpayer-funded bribe to convince a golf-related organization to move from the high tax state of NJ to a center of golf sport in low tax state NC. I suppose for golfers this is good news. But why the need for a bribe?
