Sixteen in 26. That first number represents the U.S. Golf Association championships hosted in the Sandhills in the past 26 years.
It is a curse on those who live somewhere unique to lose sight of what makes their community so special to others. It frequently takes others to remind us of what we take for granted.
We are not all here because this is the Home of American Golf — though a lot of us are. But we all benefit from golf’s presence and its past. For that, look no further than the increased role that the U.S. Golf Association has taken on since announcing almost a year ago it would make itself a second headquarters and enlarge its championship imprint here.
Two recent developments demonstrate that. One was the “arrival party” last week of the U.S. Women’s Open trophy. It will be awarded on the grounds of Pine Needles Golf Club next June. The other was the Pinehurst Village Council’s approval last week of a new hotel, to be built on the grounds of the Pinehurst Resort, that will incorporate a number of key functions for future USGA championships.
“Between Pinehurst Country Club and Pine Needles, and (USGA’s) Golf House Pinehurst, there are so many reasons to love Pinehurst and Southern Pines,” outgoing USGA CEO Mike Davis recently said in an interview with The Pilot. “It is the whole community.
“If you love golf, it is as good as it gets.”
‘A Lot of Excitement’
Today is Davis’ last day on the job after a 31-year career with the USGA. In that interview with The Pilot, he heaped praise on this area not just for its storied golf history, but also what’s to come: five U.S. Opens over the next 26 years, not counting what will certainly be other championships. One, the U.S. Junior Amateur, will be hosted at The Country Club of North Carolina in two weeks.
“We love New Jersey,” USGA’s historic home, “but the idea is we are the United States Golf Association and to spread out some,” Davis said. “I couldn’t think of anywhere better than Pinehurst.”
How different is that? Consider: The headquarters for the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball are all in New York City.
The next year is Southern Pines’ time to shine, and the street party downtown last week to show off the Harton S. Semple Trophy was the first of more Open-themed celebrations to come.
The best women golfers will be in and out of here repeatedly over that time to play Pine Needles and familiarize themselves with a course that will host its record fourth Women’s Open championship. The course has been redone since its last Open in 2007, and many of the players are young enough not to have competed here.
An Important Addition
“As you can tell, there’s a lot of excitement,” said Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney, “and there’s going to be a tremendous amount of support from this town and from all over the world to come back to Southern Pines and come back to Pine Needles.”
Likewise, the new hotel in Pinehurst is not just another resort property. The resort sees it as a boutique hotel that will house the world’s elite players when they come to compete. It is also expected to provide valuable space for USGA-related business needs.
The project was always seen as a critical component to the USGA’s second headquarters, yet some in the village treated it like one more inconvenience that would overtax parking.
That subject, along with some of the hotel’s design characteristics, hung up the village until, finally, the Village Council came through. The project can now move forward.
We appreciate the efforts of those who believe they must protect our specialness with extra diligence and rigor. In the USGA, we have a partner whose interests are demonstrably aligned with ours to create a championship experience today and for all our tomorrows.
