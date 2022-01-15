The U.S. Golf Association is in the championship business, and its annual competitions represent statements as to where the game — and industry of golf — are and where they are heading.
But last week the USGA made statements of its own that speak to the future of the organization itself. The USGA kicked off the new year by announcing that it would, effective with this year’s championship in Southern Pines, double the payout for its U.S. Women’s Open and, soon, elevate it to match the men’s prize money.
Exciting as that news is for the state of women’s sports, the USGA also made it known it intends to recapture the sizzle and spectacle of its 2014 back-to-back men’s and women’s championships in Pinehurst by restaging the whole thing here in 2029.
“It’s the most frequent question we get, ‘Are you ever going to do the back-to-backs again?’” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships director for the USGA. “Well, we have your answer now.”
With these announcements, new USGA Executive Director Mike Whan is immediately making his mark on the venerable overseer of golf in the United States. In doing so, the history he is making fits perfectly in the Home of American Golf.
‘An Even Greater Purpose’
Whan, the former commissioner of the LPGA, said that the focus under his leadership for the women’s championships is that of “purpose, places and purse.” In keeping that mindset, Whan said he wanted to cherish the history the USGA has established, while also not being afraid to make more history.
The announcement “does a little of both,” he said.
“This championship, we want to have an even greater purpose in what happens inside the ropes and what happens outside of the ropes,” Whan said. “We want to take this championship to the places that young girls dream about today, and dream about 20 years from today. We want to create a purse that captures your attention at the same time and sends a message to young girls all around the world that think this is a pursuit they want to follow.”
And so the payout will rise this year for competitors at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club to $10 million, rising eventually to the $12 million level of the U.S. Open.
Elevating the purse to be on par with the men’s payout also lifts the way women’s sports is viewed in this country. The USGA is effectively doing what other professional sports have been largely unable to do, which is bring the women’s game out of the shadows of their larger, lucrative men’s components.
Back to Back-to-Back
Restaging back-to-back championships also raises awareness of the women’s game. Those of us who were around or witnessed that final Sunday of the U.S. Open saw a dynamism to the game where the professionals of both genders mixed easily on the driving range and putting green, joking and socializing like it was Happy Hour, signing autographs for each other and snapping selfies. Players cheered each other on in scene after scene never seen before.
“Having the world’s best male and female players here for two consecutive weeks was a historic and unforgettable experience in 2014,” said resort owner and CEO Bob Dedman Jr. “To know we will again see them interact and compete on the same course is awe-inspiring.”
Back-to-back championships were a unique experience some thought too special to recapture and do again. Whan, however, is confident to take the game to new peaks while honoring its history.
“As an American, I think of Pinehurst as home. When I’m there, I feel like I’m at the home of American golf,” Whan said. “I’m really excited as a fan to go back-to-back.”
In just his first six months on the job, Whan’s statements as the USGA’s top executive speak volumes about the excitement he wants to bring to the game and to Moore County
