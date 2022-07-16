The U.S. Golf Association has a championship for virtually every segment of the game: young golfers, “senior” golfers, men, women, amateurs. There’s even something called a Four Ball Championship, which almost sounds like a billiards competition.
Moore County plays an outsized role in those championships; five of the 14 existing have been contested here over the past five years. Beginning Monday, you can add to that list the debut of the USGA’s 15th championship: the Adaptive Open.
For three days at Pinehurst No. 6, 96 of the best disabled golfers will compete for a chance to achieve long-held dreams and be a rare inaugural Open champion.
The championship includes players from across the world who fall into one of eight impairment categories: arm impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputee, vision impairment, intellectual impairment, neurological impairment, seated players and players of short stature.
“Since 1895, our championships have provided the world’s best players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage, compete for a national championship and achieve their dreams,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director for championships. “We are proud to bring that same opportunity to the adaptive golf community through this championship, and to do so at Pinehurst, our second home.
“We believe this effort will spur participation for golfers with disabilities, and hope it inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all.”
‘It Is Honestly About Time’
The field of players will be an eclectic one. The youngest competitor will be 15; the oldest, 80. They will hail from 29 states and 12 countries. Each player has an inspiring life history, with an indomitable will to overcome impairment.
“When I’m out here I don’t even worry about my disability, I don’t even recognize it,” golfer Larry Celano said in a recent Tweet. He will compete as a seated golfer.
“My first reaction was pleasure because it is honestly about time that the USGA appreciated that the adaptive golf program is as widespread as it is,” said Greg Hooper, a visually impaired golfer and president for the U.S. Blind Golf Association, who took part in the USGA’s media day earlier this spring.
The adaptive golf community is massive. According the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance, several million disabled players are interested in learning the game.
“During this journey, we’ve confirmed what we thought we knew, that players in the adaptive space just want to be like everybody else,” said the USGA’s Bodenhamer. “They just want to be golfers. We are proud to give them that opportunity.”
Advancing the Game
Though development of this newest opportunity predates current USGA CEO Mike Whan by several years, it nevertheless fulfills a major goal of his: advancing the game of golf.
When he was in town last month for the U.S. Women’s Open, Whan preached a honed sermon that, for him, the USGA might as well stand for his goals of Unify, Showcase, Govern and Advance the game.
Whan said the USGA had done a good job over the years with those first three goals. “‘Advance’ was the big one that was missing,” he said in an interview with Pilot Publisher David Woronoff last month.
The USGA intends to press the case of growing adaptive golf. It is lobbying to include it in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
But all of that is down the road. First, the challenge of Pinehurst No. 6.
“For us creating a championship that is inclusive of all different impairment categories, we wanted to find a golf course from a rules of golf perspective and playability standpoint that was going to be basically the same for every player, regardless of disability,” said Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, a senior director of championships.
It’s going to be some inspiring golf, and it begins here in Pinehurst.
