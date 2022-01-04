The arrest of 12-year-old Jalinda Campbell’s killer came quickly. Justice, however, took five years.
Montice Tyree McManus, himself just 16 back in October 2016, sat in the Moore County Jail for five years awaiting trial in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Campbell and injured her three-year-old nephew.
But McManus wasn’t the only one biding his time in Moore County’s Detention Center in Carthage. In fact, he wasn’t even waiting the longest.
Jesse Martin and Debra Dorsett were charged on Aug. 22, 2014 with murder in connection with the death of 71-year-old Elden Kitson Vanderwal on Aug. 23. Vanderwal’s body was found after a fire in a home at 216 Brewer Road near Seagrove. An autopsy later showed he was murdered before the fire was set.
Martin and Dorsett had been held in custody for nearly seven years before finally taking pleas last year.
These are just three defendants who finally had their cases resolved in 2021. According to data supplied by the Administrative Office of the Courts, first-year District Attorney Mike Hardin’s office had closed 1,854 felony cases as of Dec. 1. Many of those were backlogged cases — everything from murder to mundane DWI charges — that had sat, in some cases, years without resolution.
That compares to 601 cases closed in 2018 under prior District Attorney Maureen Krueger; 719 cases closed in 2019 and 657 cases closed in 2020, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts. Virtually as many cases were closed in 2021 under Hardin as the prior three under Krueger.
Even Common Cases Delayed
The wheels of justice necessarily turn deliberately. Time allows defendants to prove their innocence or find flaws with the prosecution.
Likewise, it takes police and prosecutors time to build their cases. Evidence must be processed, and in North Carolina that can take months or even a year or two, depending on the complexity of the analysis needed. Witnesses also need to be interviewed, and the caliber and character of their testimony change over time, creating more challenges.
Taking that all into account, a capital murder case can take up to four years, says Hardin, a career prosecutor who took office Jan. 1 as the District Attorney for a joint Moore-Hoke County district. Sex offense cases can take two or three years to bring to court, especially if there’s a lot of evidence to process.
But “a typical felony is not that hard,” Hardin said.
Even DWI cases were backed up. Hardin’s office found 74 such cases pending in Moore County District Court, with dates of offense from 2019 or earlier. Working with the Conference of District Attorneys and Chief District Court Judge Don “Skipper” Creed, he borrowed two prosecutors from other districts and used two of his own to schedule four days of court to dispose of those cases. As a result, 46 DWI cases were scheduled for trial. Of those, 35 were dispatched, with 31 resulting in guilty verdicts.
‘They Just Hadn’t Been Worked’
Why the backlog? Some can be blamed on COVID, which delayed court operations for most of 2020 and kept things a bit askew in 2021. Of course, that so many cases could still be disposed of given the flux last year speaks to Hardin’s commitment to clear out the old cases.
So what really was at work with these backed up prosecutions?
“They just hadn’t been worked,” said Hardin.
Witnesses getting interviewed and prepared for trial, evidence getting processed and shared with defense attorneys, prosecutors asking judges to schedule trials — “That what moves cases,” Hardin said. “Defendants understand, ‘Hey, I’m going to have a trial.’
“That’s not what had been happening.”
So justice got delayed — for defendants as well as victims. Jalinda Campbell’s family waited five years. As the prosecutorial heat turned up on McManus, he took a plea of up to 20 years in prison.
Justice was served — finally.
