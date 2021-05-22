Double Bogey, by school board member David Hensley and Whispering Pines Mayor Alexa Roberts, for letting their personal feuds overtake their elected roles.
The two have been sniping at each other the last several months regarding sharp disagreements they have over education matters. In addition, Hensley has been using a local radio program on which he routinely appears to call out Roberts as a “leftist” and “radical.”
Their mutual loathing spilled over last week during the public comment period at a Whispering Pines Village Council meeting. Hensley, who does not live in Whispering Pines, accused Roberts of racism and age and gender discrimination by referring on a private Facebook group page to him and others on the board as “old white male politicians.”
Discrimination? Really? Hensley doth protest too much for someone who lives in a gated country club community and owns several businesses.
Once Hensley was done addressing the Village Council, Roberts then fired back.
“I am here to apologize to you for my personal education advocacy,” Roberts told fellow council members, “that has now wimped its way into this room because crybabies on the radio can’t keep their politics in their pants.”
Elected service to a board is a high honor. Taking up the public’s time with petty, personal exchanges of “gotcha” demeans these individuals and their offices.
Eagle, by the Pinecrest High School girls soccer team and boys’ golf team, for their stellar postseason performances this year.
The soccer team, which has made deep playoff runs the last several years, finished as runner-up this year in the state championship. The girls’ campaign included a dramatic semi-final come-from-behind win and showed the power of never giving up.
The boys’ golf team showed its own grit, going undefeated this season in winning the state championship earlier this month on Pinehurst No. 2. It was the school’s first boys’ golf championship since its last win in 2017. Team leader Jackson Van Paris also won the individual state championship.
It’s been an odd year with truncated competitions, COVID-compliant practices, face masks and limited attendance, but the students never let it faze them.
Birdie, by Sara Hutchinson, for doing the sweet thing and reuniting Llama Llama with his loved one.
Hutchinson was out on the Southern Pines Reservoir trail earlier this month and came across a cast-off stuffed animal, the main character in the Llama Llama children’s book series. Sure that some child was missing out on some llama love, she took to social media to enlist others to spread the word.
Hutchinson had just seen that llama, with its family, on the trail the day before. Combined with her love for the series, she was determined. That determination paid off last week when she found the family and Llama Llama’s owner, little Evie.
“We thought that it was gone forever,” said Evie’s mother, Megan. “We are so grateful to Sara for rescuing it!”
Good deed gets rewarded — that’s the kind of story we’d love to have more of.
Birdie, by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, for its recent $149,000 purchase of a fancy new full-body scanner for the detention center.
The Tek 84 Intercept Whole Body Security Scanning System is a high-tech check on preventing drugs, weapons and other contraband from getting smuggled into the jail. In catching those things that might otherwise slip by unnoticed, the Sheriff’s Office is making the detention center safer for workers and inmates. Just recently, the scanner detected a concealed bag containing 88 pills of a generic anti-anxiety drug.
“There’s no telling how many lives it saved with that catch,” said Capt. Bill Flint. “If that would’ve got to the housing unit, other people could’ve got to those drugs.”
Technology is a wise investment that returns dividends almost immediately.
