Birdie, by Carthage Elementary School third-grade teacher Jennifer Blake and Carthage Elementary Principal Debbie Warren, who were recently named Moore County Schools’ teacher and principal of the year, respectively.
Blake said she was inspired by teachers of her own growing up, especially those who helped her not just with academics but also navigating the challenges of life. The district described Blake as “a highly dedicated professional who strives to make a difference in her students’ lives.”
Warren has a 36-year career with the district that began in the classroom as an exceptional education teacher and has included time at several schools over the years. As principal of Carthage Elementary, she has been passionate about getting county officials to prioritize building a new school in the town to replace the current building, which is among the district’s oldest.
“She is a leader who exemplifies the term ‘Servant Leader’ and is highly deserving of this recognition,” school officials said.
Birdie, by Kenneth Wasley, the founder and president of Children of Fallen Heroes, for taking a big step toward realizing his vision of a retreat center for families here in Moore County.
Wasley last week concluded the purchase of more than 80 acres off Morrison Bridge Road, outside of Vass and close to Fort Bragg. His plan is to develop parts of it to offer a series of programs and opportunities for families who lost a first responder or service member in the line of duty. The center would offer a respite and time for healing.
Early plans for the center include a 20,000-square-foot building for events and special occasions, multiple classrooms, greenhouses, agricultural fields, housing and a lake.
“It’s about serving and giving to others. That’s life’s purpose,” Wasley said.
Bogey, by the Moore County Board of Education for its selection this past week of conservative blogger and Pinehurst resident Steve Woodward for a seat on the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees.
The board is charged with steering one of the leading assets of Moore County: the state’s flagship community college. But rather than appoint someone who supports the school’s mission, has an education background or brings strong community connections to the table, the school board chose a divisive figure who, through his various writings and local radio appearances, frequently shakes his fist at a world he deems too liberal and lacking a sufficient number of “liberty warriors.”
Woodward’s goal on the trustees board, as spelled out in his application letter, is “to be a vigilant steward who will expose attempts to hijack curriculum and campus activities by forces on the ideological Left, which infiltrated higher education decades ago.”
Woodward in his writings has managed to offend almost everyone. Most recently, he belittled parents and transgender students who spoke out at a school board meeting, calling their remarks “artificial outrage courtesy of the not-very-intelligent.” Even a website raising money for the recent Pinecrest stabbing victim is a chance for him to bray about “the willful desire of educators to hide their child’s struggles from parents.”
In nominating Woodward, School Board Vice Chair David Hensley said, “We need diversity on the board, and by diversity I’m not talking about superficial diversity such as skin color and gender and whatnot. I’m talking about true diversity, I’m talking about diversity of thought, background and experience.”
You’ll recall the little bro-mance between Hensley and Woodward on Facebook prior to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Responding to a Woodward post about being on his way to the “Stop the Steal” rally, Hensley tells Woodward to “be safe.” Woodward’s subsequent response was, “I don’t want to be safe. I want to be free.” Hensley then wrote: “Okay then, Kick some ass and come back with a collection of severed ears! Is that better?”
The dilution of moral, respectful, rational community building continues its rapid erosion.
