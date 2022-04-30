North Carolina has been awash in enviable economic news these past few months, and Moore County could benefit significantly from it — but we have to get going now.
Announcements made by three companies are returning the state economy, in no small way, back to its manufacturing roots, but the nature of what will be built and the job skills required are decidedly forward looking. Indeed, the projects could be transformational when all is said and done.
In the soon-to-no-longer-be small town of Liberty in Randolph County, Toyota will bring a massive plant to make batteries for electric vehicles. And folks think it’s only a matter of time before Toyota co-locates auto manufacturing there.
Meanwhile, in Greensboro, the Denver-based company Boom Supersonic announced plans to manufacture a new generation of fast passenger aircraft. And in the Chatham County community of Moncure — population 709 — the Vietnamese startup auto manufacturer Vinfast plans to build its first U.S. plant and build electric-powered vehicles.
The investments run in the billions. The number of jobs runs in tens of thousands. This is development — all occurring over the next two to four years — the likes of which this region has never seen. And it’s all within a 30-minute drive of our northern county line.
As we said: transformational, but we have work to do.
Modify Education
These three announcements alone add up to more than 10,000 new jobs initially. Vinfast is the preponderance with about three-quarters of that, but growth from related suppliers and other offshoots could increase that. And these will not be Old World manufacturing jobs. This work is all 21st century technology in state-of-the-art fabrication plants.
Central North Carolina has a long history as a manufacturing center, but it’s been years since most of those jobs — mostly in furniture, textiles and tobacco — went to Mexico or overseas. This is where our community colleges come in. It’ll be a few years before the companies need the bulk of their workforces, so colleges have time to develop and implement new curricula and training programs for skilled workers.
Likewise, now is the time for public school districts to find how they fit into this mix. Moore County Schools is a statewide leader in incorporating STEM learning — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — across curricula, especially in elementary schools. A recent robotics showcase at Pinecrest High School demonstrated these young students’ abilities. How best can our public schools continue to build that momentum, so at graduation we have some students ready for these more sophisticated manufacturing jobs?
Plan Ahead
Moore County also has plenty of groundwork to do, specifically the infrastructure available in the county’s northern end. County officials are already pushing to increase the availability of broadband digital access in these largely rural areas. Broadband technology is essential to support growth and attract future employers looking to be near these massive job centers.
But more so than broadband, Moore County commissioners and their planning staff should start talking with communities like Robbins, Vass, Carthage and Cameron about growth. These areas have large tracts of available land, are conveniently located and near enough to these new job centers that they could be attractive to future development. And there’s no question northern Moore County could use growth in tax base, especially commercial and industrial development.
Already, development interest is growing in Carthage and points north and east as land costs grow prohibitive in southern Moore. A worker at the Toyota or Vinfast plant and living off N.C. 24/27 will only be about 30 minutes from work.
It’s not enough for Moore County to say, “No thanks, we’ll stay rural up here.” Absent intentional planning, market forces dictate their conditions.
We have a few years before these transformational projects come online. Now is the time to figure out how we can leverage them and act deliberately — or be left behind.
Water and sewer need to be added to the infrastructure in Northern Moore County. We need a build ready industrial parks as well, probably in both Northern Moore and Southern Moore County.
John Misiaszek
**Claps**
