2020 has been anything but predictable, save for one thing. On the day after the 2018 election, we had a pretty good feeling we’d again see a matchup between Republican incumbent Tom McInnis and Democratic challenger Helen Probst-Mills.
In that respect, 2020 has not let us down.
Two years ago, McInnis was somewhat new to Moore County voters. The legislature had redrawn boundaries, moving us out of a Moore-Randolph district represented by Jerry Tillman and into a district that combines Moore, Scotland, Anson and Richmond counties. McInnis is a native of the latter county but has had many personal and business dealings here over the years.
Probst-Mills was also somewhat new to us, at least as a political candidate. Since moving to Moore County in 2006, she and her family supported various Democratic candidates and causes, but 2018 was her first bid for public office. She also holds local leadership posts like a position on the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees.
While much has changed in 2020 — campaigning across a four-county district has had challenges — some things have not. We endorsed McInnis in 2018 and, having seen him at work for Moore County and its interests, do so again this year.
Unique Styles
Each candidate brings unique styles to bear. McInnis, with a hail-fellow-well-met style and his Western boots, promises to work hard on local issues but be true to his conservative Republican values and party line. While we don’t agree with his partisan positions, his interests, once you filter out the rhetoric, align with much of Moore County.
Probst-Mills was virtually everywhere across the district in 2018, whether attending meetings or knocking on doors. With her deep knowledge of progressive issues and earnest, driven style to make things happen, she gave Mcinnis a good challenge two years ago but still came up 15 points short.
We stand with Probst-Mills on some key issues, such as expansion of Medicaid to support our growing health care industry and further investment in public education.
But when we look at effectiveness in the N.C. Senate, we agree with McInnis when he says it takes relationships, seniority and majority to represent well. In that, he is among the top leaders in the Senate.
Probst-Mills has the ear of Gov. Roy Cooper as a strong fundraiser, but even if she were to win and a “blue wave” put Democrats in the majority, she’d be starting from scratch among her peers. McInnis, should the Republicans retain control, has significant seniority and key roles on Senate Transportation and Education committees to get important things done.
Belief Strengthened
And since earning our endorsement two years ago, McInnis and his work on behalf of this district have only strengthened our belief in him. He played a key role in landing the U.S. Golf Association in Pinehurst, keeping a deal alive as coronavirus threatened to derail it. And McInnis is already working on the “long tail” of this deal to lure golf-related employers to open or relocate operations at the underused airport in Maxton.
Beyond that, McInnis has introduced or passed important legislation focused on improving local road construction and communities’ input; freeing up high school freshmen and sophomores to take advanced community college courses; allowing property owners in the Woodlake Country Club community to have a special election to fix their defunct dam; and giving teachers more time to take licensure exams.
“I don’t go out looking for problems,” McInnis says. Instead, he says he looks for solutions as he becomes aware of those problems.
McInnis is not the perfect candidate, especially when it comes to highly partisan matters. Then again, Democrats are little different when it comes to sticking to their viewpoints.
Should that “blue wave” sweep out the Republicans but McInnis still wins, we still think he’s demonstrated the ability and willingness to “work across the aisle.” And his knowledge and experience on the issues won’t disappear with that.
On balance, we endorse Republican Tom McInnis for State Senate District 25.
