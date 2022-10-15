State Sen. Tom McInnis faces perhaps his toughest election challenge since first winning office in 2014.
Not since the Richmond County native squeaked by with 50.4 percent of the vote against then-Democratic incumbent Gene McLaurin has McInnis seen a contest this close.
McInnis represented the 25th Senate District — conservative, rural counties like Scotland, Anson and Richmond — in 2014. Districts were redrawn in 2019 to include Moore County, making that district solidly conservative.
But then the General Assembly redrew districts. It moved Moore County out of the 25th and “double bunked” McInnis with another conservative Republican senator.
Given the choice of a tough primary against a fellow incumbent or seeking a fresh shot elsewhere, McInnis, who has had a Moore County home for years, moved to Pinehurst and filed for the 21st Senate District. That district contains all of conservative Moore County, but a majority of the district’s voters — 54 percent — are in northwestern Cumberland County, and the district is virtually a toss-up in terms of party performance and voting patterns.
McInnis also faces a tough challenger this year, Aberdeen native Frank McNeill, owner of McNeill Oil and Propane. McNeill served years ago as Aberdeen mayor and on the Moore County Board of Education. He most recently ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018.
McInnis Has Delivered
There is no question the last two years have been successful for Moore County, in no small part because of McInnis, who ranks as one of the most powerful senators now in Raleigh.
McInnis was pivotal to landing the USGA’s second headquarters, now under construction in Pinehurst, and securing the return of the World Golf Hall of Fame from Florida. He made sure there were millions of dollars in the budget for local projects and, most importantly, economic development opportunities for Robbins. And he’s been effective statewide as chair of the Senate’s Transportation Committee.
In this paper’s endorsement of McInnis the last two election cycles, we lauded his ability to make things happen for this area in Raleigh. He has been responsive to local needs, whether that means money or legislation.
That said, we have not always seen eye-to-eye. His reform legislation of high school athletics seemed like a solution in search of a problem.
Finally, no legislative endorsement is complete without addressing abortion. McInnis, for now, has expressed he has no interest in a radical ratcheting down of abortion legislation in this state, but we’re concerned about his support for his female constituents’ choice on these matters if the GOP’s evangelical wing demands major change. We acknowledge that this is a key vulnerability for him.
A Pragmatic Leader
Conversely, Democratic challenger Frank McNeill pledges to defend women’s reproductive rights. It’s one of his chief issues — one we absolutely agree with — along with more education funding and supporting economic growth.
“I want to work with each town and help them achieve their goals,” McNeill says. “I like the idea of towns having control of their destiny.”
That last point stands in contrast to McInnis, who has supported legislation over the years that clamps down on local control for municipalities.
As a Moore County native and a person familiar with public service and deep business experience, McNeill may be the best Democrat on the ballot. He’s by far the party’s best shot at flipping a Senate seat. Should he win, he’d serve with distinction.
But the fact remains that should he win, he would almost certainly still be in the minority and without real consequence. Given that the county’s representation in the House will be divided among three members new to representing Moore County, we need a strong state senator in Raleigh.
Tom McInnis has been a staunch advocate for Moore County’s needs over the last several years and has the leverage in Raleigh. Overall, he’s a pragmatic leader interested in good growth and sound fiscal governance. We endorse him for State Senate District 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.