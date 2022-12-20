In this season of unlikely heroes — think Ebenezer Scrooge’s conversion of Christmas spirit — shall we count North Carolina U.S. Sen Thom Tillis among the redeemed?
The Respect for Marriage Act that President Joe Biden signed a week ago was made possible in no small part by the act of a lawmaker who, in a different role more than 10 years ago, championed an entirely different legislative fiat.
It was in his position as N.C. House speaker in 2012 that Tillis helped the General Assembly put on the ballot a constitutional amendment defining marriage as being between a man and a woman.
He and fellow lawmakers who supported Amendment 1 were tarred as bigots and homophobes, but their political instincts were keen. Voters approved the referendum during the May primary that year, but it was rendered pointless in 2014 by a federal court ruling that upheld same-sex marriage. When the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider the case, the deed was done, if not entirely protected, until this month.
And for that, we have Thom Tillis — and North Carolina’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Richard Burr — to credit for its smooth passage through the U.S. Senate.
An ‘Opportunity’ to Act
Same-sex marriage was cast in doubt earlier this summer when Justice Clarence Thomas, in the decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, suggested the court should also consider the future of rulings around contraception and same-sex marriage.
That immediately sent shivers up and down the spines of millions of same-sex couples who were legally married.
“I felt like we had an opportunity to provide certainty to almost a million people, or 600,000 couples, who are relying on a Supreme Court decision,” Tillis said in an interview with media last week.
The original version of the Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. House in July. None of North Carolina’s House Republicans were among that group.
Tillis didn’t like the original legislation but saw an opportunity to advance religious liberty and religious freedoms. He offered an amendment that would ensure that nonprofit religious organizations are not required to help perform a same-sex marriage.
That was enough to clear the way; Tillis and Burr were among 12 Senate Republicans to support the legislation. The bill will not force any state to allow same-sex couples to marry. But it will require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed, and protect current same-sex unions.
The Problem Solver
Tillis and Burr have not done themselves any favors with conservative voters. Burr, who leaves office in just a couple of weeks, had the freedom to not worry about any constituency. Tillis, who has four years remaining on his term, still must satisfy Republicans, and Tillis may not have the same N.C. ally in newly elected staunch conservative Ted Budd as he had in Burr.
“Voters are tired of sending elected representatives to Washington who betray their values,” Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the NC Values Coalition, said in a fundraising email for her organization. “We need true leaders who stand for truth and their constituents’ values; instead, Senators Tillis and Burr are charting a collision course with their base voters.”
Right now, it’s that group of voters who are wondering what’s become of their stalwart conservative. In recent months, he played a major role in a gun bill signed this year, and he’s working across the aisle on an immigration proposal.
Tillis says he’s not worried about the repercussions of all that.
“I think now more than ever, that we have to look at opportunities to lead by example because the country is in rough shape,” Tillis told The News & Observer of Raleigh. “There are problems that we can solve — yes, it puts you out of your political comfort zone — but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s political.”
A politician who can look beyond the political? God bless us, everyone.
