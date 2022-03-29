Birdie, by the organizers of the Governor Holshouser Speaker Series, for the success of their recent presentation of Dr. Ben Carson.
The series, now about a year old, started under the less-than-auspicious times of COVID but succeeded first in landing former Gov. Jim Martin as a speaker and now Carson, who spoke March 18 to a packed Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College.
Although he ran for president in 2016 and served in the Trump administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Carson did not bring an overtly partisan message to the sold-out crowd.
“Our diversity is not a problem,” he said. “It is a strength. We should not let anybody make it into a problem. It is one of the things that makes America into a great place.”
Birdie, by Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields and his office, for opening a fraud reporting site for residents. A large number of residents recently have had their identities stolen and misused to open bank accounts in their names. Residents have gotten printed checks and statements for accounts they didn’t create. The online site’s fraud-reporting form is a great, convenient idea, and can be found at https://www.moorecountync.gov/sheriff.
Birdie, by the Sandhills Community College Foundation and the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, for donating 100 tickets to the Kristin Chenoweth show last week to frontline medical workers. Many of those folks are graduates of Sandhills and have worked tirelessly to care for the community during the pandemic. If anyone deserves a respite, it’s the nurses and technicians who are the backbone of our health care system. Chenoweth, the Tony award-winning star of the Broadway hit “Wicked,” performed on campus last week, adding to the already rich cultural tapestry of our community. Well done, SCC.
Bogey, by U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who found himself in the extreme minority of his own party — and most of America — in voting earlier this month to oppose legislation that revoked normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus because of the former’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bishop, who represents the southern half of Moore County, was one of just eight House members — and the only one from North Carolina — to oppose the legislation, joining in the Vladmir Putin wing of the GOP such fellow members as Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Rather than stand up and make a statement against Russia’s brutal assault on freedom, Bishop and his comrades chose to spin their “no” votes as a check on presidential authority. The war in Ukraine, and this government’s response to it, needs sober judgment, not political posturing.
Bogey, by Board of Education member David Hensley, for needlessly holding up the renovation of three elementary school gyms and smearing a Moore County Schools staffer and an architectural firm in the process.
The school board earlier this month was to consider a proposed $500,000 contract with SfL+a Architects to design renovations for gyms at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore elementary schools. But Hensley derailed things when he suggested that Moore County Schools’ Director for Operations John Birath could appear to have a conflict of interest. Birath was a principal architect for SfL+a from 2005 to 2010.
“We have a duty to protect the reputation of Moore County Schools and this body, and having a former employee... lead a committee to make a subjective decision on his former employer is unacceptable,” Hensley said.
Hensley also read out loud old articles regarding a criminal investigation in South Carolina involving a company associated with SfL+a. There is no record of those investigations yielding any charges, and there is no evidence of a conflict by Birath. The board’s attorney assured members of the same.
There is a record, though, of the architectural firm successfully designing three schools for Moore County: Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementaries, work that was overseen by Birath.
