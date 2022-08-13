Can a bogey get a birdie? It can if you’re the Sandhills Bogeys, who definitely have earned a birdie for the way they executed their inaugural season playing at Sandhills Community College.
The team played in the Old North State League, a collegiate baseball wood-bat organization with teams across North Carolina made up of players from all divisions throughout the country. These up-and-comers demonstrated grit and determination all season long on a field quickly built on the back of the community college campus off Airport Road.
Fans turned out and were rewarded, ultimately, when the Bogeys made a run through the playoffs and won the league championship in their first season.
“It feels really good to show back to the league, because we never got pitcher of the week, we never got player of the week. Everyone doubted us,” said team catcher Ashby Vining. “There was only one thing for us to do. Winners win and that’s what we did.”
And in the process, the team showed that Moore County can support minor league baseball.
Birdie, by Larry Caddell, chairman of the Moore County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, and the rest of his committee members for coming up with a plan to add an inclusive playground at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage.
County commissioners recently agreed to put $300,000 toward developing the playground that will allow children of all physical abilities to participate.
“This has been on our bucket list forever,” said Caddell. “I think it will be a great addition.”
Commissioner Catherine Graham was even more direct: “It means a lot to the recreation board to see this accomplished, and it means a lot to Moore County citizens. It means a lot to this board, and it means a lot to me.”
Expansion of the county’s sports complex has been some sorely needed progress to meet the recreation needs for central Moore, and Caddell has guided its work expertly.
Birdie, by the Moore Humane Society in Carthage, for stepping up earlier this month and joining a national effort to rescue hundreds of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility. The facility supplied the dogs to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology research company Envigo. The breeding facility was shut down by the federal government for several violations, and more than 4,000 dogs needed to be taken in.
Humane Society shelters around the region stepped in, and Moore County officials traveled up to Virginia and came back with four adult beagles and six puppies.
“What’s amazing is that these dogs are so loving. I was afraid they would have socialization issues,” said local society president Corrine “Corky” Kern. “Luckily the puppies we got don’t seem to be in bad condition so far, but the way they were treated in that facility was horrific.”
Double bogey, by U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who represents half of Moore County, for his recent vote opposing NATO membership to Finland and Sweden. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress last month.
Bishop, who because of redrawn districts won’t represent southern Moore County next year, was one of just 18 House members to oppose NATO membership for the two countries.
Bishop has been oddly consistent in attempts to weaken the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; he’s been among a very small collective opposed to U.S. efforts supporting Ukraine.
Bishop and his few colleagues are woefully out of step with U.S. and global public opinion — and common sense — to the point where one wonders if they don’t really have the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin in mind.
Perhaps former Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov had it right when he went on Twitter and said of Bishop and his comrades: “Patriots. Putin patriots.”
Bishop, a well-heeled Charlotte lawyer, may occupy one of Moore County’s congressional seats, but he sure doesn’t represent our views.
