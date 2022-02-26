The Moore County Board of Education did not do itself any favors when it chose to use one-time money for ongoing expenses. Whether you’re budgeting for a school district or a household, that math is never going to work long term.
And so it goes that the school board is about to enter another budget season with serious funding issues to solve — a self-described “financial cliff” not too far off in the future.
The board is expected on March 7 to get a first look at a proposed budget from Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair. At a workshop earlier this month, board members already got a taste of the situation, and it wasn’t sweet.
If you missed that, here’s the recap. To no one’s surprise, costs for virtually everything are going up: salaries, insurance, payments to retirement plans, supplies. Simply put, the available revenue isn’t keeping pace.
In fact, the revenue hasn’t kept pace for a couple of years. The current year alone is being supplemented by $3.7 million. This, then, is the crossroads at which Moore County finds itself headed into budget season.
More Revenue, Expenses
The school district gets funding from three sources: federal, state and county dollars. State dollars for operating expenses have not kept pace over the years, so school officials have generally used county funds to pay for staff.
The coronavirus, for all its gray clouds, did come with a silver lining. The federal government gave millions of dollars to schools to help offset things like learning deficiencies caused by prolonged school closures. Millions were also made available to improve facilities.
The district used its allotment for these purposes, but it also used some of those dollars, along with banked savings, to balance its budget the last couple of years. That extra money isn’t coming anymore.
“I don’t think we’re going to have another pandemic, or at least not another giant amount of money coming down from the administration in Washington,” said board member Robert Levy.
A lot of these budget costs were unexpected. When the state raised the minimum wage to $13 an hour for school employees, districts had to fund that. This year that’s moving to $15 an hour. And while it was easy to move up the lowest-paid employees, what about the wages of the people above them — supervisors and team leaders — who suddenly are making proportionally less money?
It all means that a “continuation” budget, with no new programs and no new spending or ambition, is still likely to mean a few extra million dollars from the only source flexible enough to give it: the Board of Commissioners.
Not More of the Same
Commissioners have, historically, tried to hold the line on school funding. They raised taxes a few years ago to help repay debt for building four new schools and other renovations, but that’s basically been it.
And it’s not like school officials don’t have ambitions on improving academic performance and options for students and parents. The district would like to add more teachers to fourth and fifth grade, which currently deal with the largest class sizes in elementary schools. And the district would like to make its “Connect” virtual academy permanent, becoming a digital at-home learning option.
Levy, for one, thinks a case can be made to commissioners.
“If we go to the county commissioners, and we just say we want to do what we’ve been doing and we’re happy with our current grade-level performance, that’s not what the public wants,” he said. “The public doesn’t mind funding our schools, but they want to see tangible results from those funds. By giving them lower student-teacher ratios, we’re giving them tangible results.”
We face a daunting challenge with the school budget this year. It’s important in the weeks ahead to cast away how it’s always been done and look for opportunities and open minds.
(6) comments
Federal money, State money, County money....you all act like it is coming from different sources. It is our money. Taxes are paid by We the People. It isn't the Federal governments', states', the counties...it is ours. If the tax collect came door to door, and it wasn't taken automatically (brainlessly) from our pay checks. Americans would be better stewards and hold the drunken sailors (representatives) accountable. We would all be mad as heck for the fraud, waste, and abuse.
Here’s a thought: cap spending to the same per pupil amount as spent at the Academy of Moore charter school. If academic achievement is not as good as the Academy, cut salaries by 10% in the administration until grades are comparable to the Academy. Use the savings from salary cuts to pay down the bond debt. There are countless private and charter schools that are constructed and operated for a fraction of that spent in MCS government schools. There is no reason that government schools must always be more expensive.
Does the Academy school have open enrollment as do Moore County schools?
John Misiaszek
Also, just took a look, there are some pretty negative reviews on line re: Academy of Moore.
John Misiaszek
tax "collector", not tax collect. Wish there was an edit option, even maybe a delete?
Commissioners have very definitely added to the problems. In each of the last 2 years. they have cut BOE funding requests by $2,000,000. Fortunately the district did receive Federal money for school repairs and that money reduced the schools deferred maintenance needs by millions of dollars, money that Commissioner''s would have been required to provide. Our Commissioners were providing $750,000 per year for those deferred maintenance costs even though the School District had identified more than $70,000,000 of those needs needing to be accomplished over the next 20 years. Do the math. At the rate those repairs were being funded we'd be building even more new schools in the immediate future. Re: new schools, our County population is expected to grow by 30,000 people in the next 10 years. That will mean about 12,000 new homes will be built and probably 6,000 students will be added to district enrollment. That will require 7-10 new schools to be built in all likelihood. Those schools will need to be staffed and the state doesn't provide full funding for that required staff. That new residential construction returns 75 cents of revenue for every $1 of county cost to service those homes. New revenue sources are going to need to be found and we need to get on this immediately. One possible source of funds will be constructing of an industrial park to entice new business to locate in Moore County. Those industrial / commercial establishments return $2.45 for every $1 of cost of County services to support them. We need to move on that right now. During a recent County Commissioner meeting the Commissioner's identified this problem however there was no action plan to address it. Let's go, get that action plan in place and then execute on it before it's too late!
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.