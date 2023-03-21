Thin skins do not make for good wine. Thick skins give good wines their body, color and value. They are what separate the mature, top-shelf selections from the bitter and cheap varieties.
Thin skins also do not make for good governance or leadership, but that hasn’t stopped Pinehurst from airing its sour grapes for all to consume.
Pinehurst has been known to toil from time to time in the vineyards of vindictiveness, but this latest row is hall-of-fame caliber. It’s well known in Village Hall that Manager Jeff Sanborn and Village Council member Lydia Boesch have had an icy relationship the past two years, or at least according to a litany of back-and-forth emails in that time.
But Sanborn dialed it up to 11 last week when he sent an email to his council — and copied this paper’s editorial board and a reporter — lambasting Boesch for what Sanborn termed “manipulative dishonesty” that “is also toxic and corrosive … and stuff like this has been going on for over a year.”
What appears to be sticking in Sanborn’s craw is the way he and the village are portrayed in a local conservative blog, accusing Boesch of leaking information that’s not correct or privileged, and countenancing a portrayal of Sanborn as overbearing. Compounding matters is that village Mayor John Strickland and at least two other council members — rather than putting their collective foot down to stop such nonsense — appear to have taken sides in the matter and lined up behind Sanborn.
It’s quite the popcorn-passing moment.
Creepy for All Involved
Sanborn and Boesch have been in a state of cold war since Sanborn and some of Boesch’s fellow council members accused her in 2021 of wrongly holding a private meeting with Police Chief Glen Webb to question him about Sanborn’s management.
The council sought originally to censure Boesch — there’s nothing legally they could have done — but in the end simply issued a weak statement saying it “disapproved” of her actions.
Boesch has maintained she did nothing wrong, and had been genuinely concerned about the village’s senior leadership and its relationships inside and outside the village.
Over the past year or so, Sanborn has increasingly written emails to council members decrying stories posted in the Daily Haymaker blog, authored by Pinehurst resident Brant Clifton. Commentaries have generally been critical of Sanborn and Strickland. It was one such post last Thursday that led to Sanborn’s latest email, which he titled “Continued Disappointment.”
In the email, he accused Boesch of visiting Village Clerk Kelly Chance at home to confront her husband over a comment he posted to the blog defending Sanborn. “This is kind of creepy, really,” Sanborn wrote.
“This is the same Lydia Boesch who refused to act on my behalf with Mr. Clifton to get him to stop telling lies about me and my leadership culture here at the Village,” he wrote.
Sanborn’s open disdain for an elected representative — to whom he reports — is stunning.
An Embarrassing Display
Strickland was in full defensive mode the day after Sanborn’s email, coming by The Pilot not once but twice Friday to defend Sanborn and say the village was fine, despite the internecine warfare.
Boesch’s behavior, the mayor said, is “undermining the ability of council members to operate in the way we would wish to operate” and “creating unease among staff members.”
For his part, blogger Clifton seemed almost amused in a Monday post about the whole mess.
“Two guys — John Strickland and Jeff Sanborn — who have a multi-million-dollar budget and police power at their disposal are crying to the local newspaper about ONE guy with a keyboard and a website.”
Unlike Sanborn, Strickland or the rest of Pinehurst, we are not taking sides. We find the whole row, the taking of sides, the lack of respect and the embarrassing display of thin skins a gross embarrassment and disservice to Pinehurst.
Everyone needs to toughen up and lighten up. Thin skins yield sour grapes that leave nothing but a bitter taste in the mouth.
