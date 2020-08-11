Pity the lawman who takes the top job in a small Southern town. They’re almost bound to get compared at some point to the fictional Sheriff Andy Taylor.
Andy Griffith’s easygoing “Hail Fellow, Well Met” character from the early 1960s is as charmingly obsolete these days as the boat-like Ford Galaxie 500 in which he and Barney Fife coasted around Mayberry on their benign patrols.
So while they were no Andy Taylor, Pinehurst Police Chief Earl Phipps and Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme will soon end their respective watches and be remembered for their own styles in keeping their communities among the safest in the state.
During their similar years of service here — Phipps took the top job in 2011, while Temme assumed command in 2012 — these two experienced lawmen delivered exceptional service to their public and enhanced their departments’ professional standards without losing the sense of what it means to police a small Southern town.
Earl Phipps
Phipps, who was raised just up the road in Sanford, had a massive challenge when he came from Greenville as chief. Pinehurst, then still more a resort and retirement community than a bustling suburb of young families, was well known for its aggressive policing. Officers would follow people home from restaurants and bars looking for infractions. Speed traps were notorious. The village grumbled, and not too quietly.
“I asked him how he was going to change that,” said former Mayor Nancy Fiorillo, who was just assuming the top job. “He told me it was just like a speedboat. You steer it very gently in the direction you want it to go. You don’t make any sharp turns.”
If “subtlety” is one of Phipps’ best-known qualities, so too is congeniality. He wore a small Southern town smile on his face like it was part of his uniform. Bearlike handshakes and backslaps were customary when he was out and about, whether it was walking to lunch or handing out popsicles to kids at Cannon Park.
And earlier this spring, during a caravan calling out for racial justice, Phipps and several of his officers were shown kneeling along the route, a show of support that also showed he was in sync with his people.
Bob Temme
Temme would be an odd casting choice for small-town police chief, especially since his roots and professional career were all spent in the Northeast. But when public service is in your blood, it goes where you go. So when he retired here after retiring from Stamford, Conn., in 2004, it wasn’t long before he found himself working at the Southern Pines Police Department.
Temme first was in charge of community outreach and raising the department’s professional standards. He did it with gusto, running “citizen academies” out of the Police Department and sharing his love of police work with others.
In 2012, Temme was hired to replace John Letteney, who had left to take the chief’s job in Apex. Following Letteney and, before him, Gerald Galloway, was a tough act, because both were lawmen in the small-town Southern tradition.
Temme, who worked as a first responder on the smoking rubble pile of the World Trade Center towers, had a different world perspective. As police chief, he saw a town that was growing and changing. Southern Pines, for all its charm and vibrancy, was also facing the real-world dangers that come with interstate drug trafficking, property crimes and the occasional homicide.
Temme focused on increasing his department’s professional standards, updating their equipment, and using technology and data to help locate and focus on crime. Together with other agencies, he incorporated some big-city tactics into isolating hot spots and taking on organized theft rings.
In their own respective styles, both Earl Phipps and Bob Temme took the assets handed to them and added value. They leave their departments — and their communities — better than when they arrived.
