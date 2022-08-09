During the Great Depression, the federal government thought the best way to boost jobs in rural communities was to invest in infrastructure. And so, like other little towns across America, Robbins got water lines put in on Uncle Sam’s dime.
It worked; Robbins grew to be the industrial heart of Moore County, with several textile mills and hundreds of good-paying jobs for decades.
Without proper evolution and investment, the job base moved on and the mills closed. And all that infrastructure? It just aged in place and is long past its useful lifespan. Robbins long ago realized it can’t break out of its long economic rut without investment.
Now, for the second time this summer, the northern Moore town has gotten a boost to leverage a growing amount of economic opportunity on its metaphorical — and literal — horizon.
In June, it was a six-figure grant to help the town identify potential sites for industrial development. The latest is a $4 million grant through the state’s Department of Environmental Quality to replace a portion of its aged water infrastructure.
Use It or Lose It
The money, which came to the state as part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief funding, will replace nearly 12,000 feet of outdated water lines along two major thoroughfares in the town, and provide over 20 isolation valves. It will also update the town’s water metering system.
Many of these lines date back almost 100 years.
“To get jobs in that era, the federal government put a lot of money into infrastructure for towns like us,” said Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack. “The problem is maintaining it.”
Frequent leaks and breaks leave residents without water for hours at a time while repairs are made. And while most towns long ago moved on to sophisticated ways of reading meters remotely, Robbins still needs staff to read meters manually, a labor intensive process that can get delayed when staff have to get pulled off to work on repairs.
In addition to the new water lines, the town will benefit also from the isolation valves. In the event of a break, the town will be able to isolate the trouble without having to cut off main water supply lines.
“When I saw the reward, I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s the exact dollar amount I put in for,’” Mack said. “We would’ve figured a way to do that, (if the full amount wasn’t approved) by using a state revolving loan or something. Anytime you get that chunk of money, you’ve got to find a way to use it.”
On the Horizon
Improving the water supply — and locking in further upgrades to the town’s wastewater system — are critical because Robbins, perhaps more than any other Moore County community, is well-positioned to take advantage of major economic projects announced earlier this year and progressing quickly.
Robbins is easily within about 40 miles of a new Toyota electric vehicle battery plant going up in Liberty, a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant for the Vietnamese company VinFast in Chatham County and a new multi-billion-dollar computer chip manufacturing plant looking to locate in Siler City. And many expect Toyota will add soon to its battery plant and announce its own EV manufacturing factory next door.
All of those operations are going to require sophisticated networks of vendors and parts suppliers, and those logistics chains frequently stretch across more than 50 miles. Robbins, with an abundance of affordable land and investments in infrastructure, is well-positioned to see significant economic growth from all of this, whether it’s industrial buildings, commercial development or new residential neighborhoods.
Identifying sites for industrial growth, upgrading infrastructure and investing in better public services are all essential to move forward. So far, Robbins appears to be making the right moves.
