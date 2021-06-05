We’re losing them by the hundreds every day, the brave men who stormed the beaches of Normandy 77 years ago today. But remember D-Day we must.

They came by glider, parachute, amphibious troop carrier. This, Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower said, was our “Great Crusade.”

“The eyes of the world are upon you,” he wrote in his message to the troops. “The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”

Hundreds died before their boots touched the ground, shot out of the skies or in the cold Atlantic waters. We lost more than 4,000 Allied troops that day.

Most of us only know of those early moments on June 6 based on what we read or movies like “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Longest Day.” These brave men — heroes — lived those moments, the horrors, the mad scramble to stay alive and push forward along that 50-mile stretch of heavily defended beach.

They changed the world. There are only about 320,000 World War II veterans left alive. In North Carolina, that figure is around 9,000.

So while we are fortunate to have a few of them still around, we stand and salute them, these heroes of the Greatest Generation.

Thank you.

