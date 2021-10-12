Birdie, by the team of local firefighters who traveled to Black Mountain last month to work a shift in support of a crew up there so they could mourn the death of a fellow firefighter.
The local team of Southern Pines firefighter Reid Lambert, Pinehurst firefighters Austin Majors and Brian Sneed, and Aberdeen firefighters Zac Sharpe and Desperado McCrimmon volunteered to travel up to Black Mountain for a 24-hour shift.
“What better way to treat 9/11 than to go help out a neighboring department who was going through hard times,” Lambert said.
The firefighters said the professional bond is strong for them.
“It means anything that those guys need at any time, no matter who they are and if we know them or not, they know we’ve got their back and vice versa,” said Sharpe.
Birdie, by Southern Pines residents Earl Wright and Sharon Thompson, for stepping up after all to carry on the 26-year tradition of Project Santa in Moore County. Over all those years, Wright has led an amazing community-wide effort to recondition bicycles and raise funds for other new ones and then give them all away on Christmas morning to the area’s children in need.
Over the years, the project has grown to include numerous volunteers, but Wright and his partner, Thompson, were at the heart. But after Wright’s son was shot and killed last year, he said 2020 would be his last year in the red sweatsuit and Santa cap.
After a little time off, though, he thought it through and had a change of heart. “It’s all for the kids, the kids. I don’t do it for anybody else, just the kids.”
Besides, he said, retirement didn’t suit him. “If I quit, what am I gonna do? Not TV, just football and cut the grass.”
The grass grows on. Wright is busy in his workshop repairing bicycles for Christmas morning.
Bogey, by the motorists who clearly want to keep their cars cleaner than the approaches into Pinehurst because of all the trash around the Traffic Circle.
Midland Road especially is an iconic approach into Pinehurst when coming from U.S. 1 and Southern Pines, yet these days its shoulders and medians are littered — and we’re not even talking about the obnoxious quantity of Village Council campaign signs.
The litter includes plastic water bottles, beer cans, fast food wrappers, cardboard and paper. Perhaps it’s coming from trash trucks and other haulers with unsecured loads, but it looks awfully random and scattered to blame them.
As of Tuesday morning, this trash still marred the circle and its approaches. Perhaps by now the village has sent its landscape crews out to clean up? And if not, they get part of this bogey, too, for their inattention to an important part of their village.
And while we’re at it, bogeys by sitting school board member David Hensley and local Realtor Frank Zaccherio for having THEIR campaign signs around the Pinehurst Traffic Circle, even though neither is on next month’s election ballot.
Hensley’s signs signify he’s running for school board, a post he won last year, and won’t be up for re-election until 2024. Zaccherio’s signs are more aspirational; they ask motorists to vote for him for U.S. president.
Voter turnout in years featuring municipal elections is anemic as it is, and these two sticking signs around the circle only leads to further confusion for voters. Zaccherio, who goes to great lengths for a marketing gimmick, is at least tongue-in-cheek with his signs.
Even if they’re meant as cheap publicity stunts, Hensley’s signs just confuse voters and add to the eyesore of all the placards already in the medians.
Grow up, boys. Neither one of you needs more attention than you already earn.
What other parts of the Bill of Rights do you oppose? Free speech is just as important for a political candidate as it is for a paper. Obnoxious signs? That would be all the nanny state signs from the state and federal government that litter the road sides.
