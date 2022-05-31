A month ago, we said in this space that the Board of Education would need to hire a new schools superintendent who could balance politics, policy and people skills in order to be successful. The board accomplished all that and more in its selection last Thursday of Tim Locklair to be the next superintendent.
Locklair is as homegrown as they come. He graduated from Pinecrest High School and began his career as an educator at the school. He has risen through the ranks. He is thoroughly versed in how North Carolina public education works. He has been seasoned in the much larger Wake County system, ascending there to assistant superintendent before coming back here in 2016 to, essentially, take over the No. 2 position.
Locklair’s daughter graduated from Pinecrest, and his son will be a rising senior at the school. His wife works at Southern Middle.
“For the citizens of Moore County, they will rest easy knowing that the education of their children now rests with one of our own: a person who knows our county, knows our region and knows our people, and most importantly shares the dreams, ambitions and values of our county,” said board member David Hensley.
Given all that the board — and public education in Moore County — faces in the coming months, there could not have been a better choice for superintendent than Tim Locklair.
Know Your Team
A schools superintendent is one of the most interconnected roles you’ll find in a community. In addition to all the employees he oversees, the superintendent must have a good working relationship with the business community, Sandhills Community College, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, the Moore County Board of Commissioners, municipal elected officials and their staffs.
Locklair has a head start in building relationships with these constituencies. Not only does he know many of the players professionally, he went to school with a number of them. That kind of connection is meaningful when it comes to building coalitions to get things done. Former Superintendent Bob Grimesey was smart, engaged and connected, but others often said they had trouble relating to him.
School board member Robert Levy, who attended via telephone Thursday, alluded to this when he said, “I have always seen you try to solve problems rather than get mad at a particular situation. What that really means is that you model for our students what good citizenship should be. That is the reason why you have always been the best choice for superintendent.”
‘Fired Up’
Locklair knows the importance of those bridges that connect to the school district. He needs the commissioners’ support to fund future schools and budget priorities. He needs SCC to grow the strong programs the two have developed for high school students. He needs the business community to help support workforce initiatives.
Shortly after he took over as interim superintendent in February, Locklair went around to community groups to talk up Moore County Schools.
Turmoil on the board these past two years — COVID protocols, debate over face masks, Critical Race Theory, library book removals, ad-hominem attacks on educators — has shaken the community’s faith in its school district. Aside from the politics and personal bickering, it still is a regional leader, but now it’s Locklair’s job to focus us all back on improving academics and the public education experience.
For that, he’ll need to reach back into his early years — as a football and baseball coach — to rally everyone around a unifying cause. He appears to be already at it.
“I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with incredible folks, talented educators,” he said after being appointed. “Any success I’ve ever been part of has been because of the team I’ve been part of, and there’s no better team than the Moore County Schools employee team.
“I’m so proud, and I’m fired up to be working with this employee team moving forward.”
