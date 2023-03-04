School shootings have grown so common in this country, our schools schedule regular practice in responding to them, much as prior generations trained for air raids or tornado sirens.
But just as our students and teachers drill in best-learned techniques for an active shooter situation, it’s even more important that our first responders know how to deal with real environments that have multiple doors, rooms, long echoing hallways and large multi-purpose rooms.
Moore County’s Samarcand Training Academy and a former high school in the small town of Biscoe in neighboring Montgomery County will be the proving ground for North Carolina law enforcement, should such a nightmare scenario turn real.
The training academy, located in Eagle Springs, already hosts law enforcement officers from around the state for a series of training sessions. But it recently became the formal new home of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Together with the former East Montgomery High School, the training could make a substantial difference in the event of a future school shooting in North Carolina.
‘We Owe it to These Children’
Top state officials recently marked the formal move of the Center for Safer Schools to Samarcand in western Moore County. Here, North Carolina’s first comprehensive school safety training facility will help train law enforcement officers from around the state how to handle crisis situations at schools.
“There are good things happening in our schools, but we all know that can potentially change in an instant. We owe it to these children, educators and parents to do everything we can to prevent violence in our schools, and to be ready to respond and react immediately in the event that it does,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who was joined at East Montgomery by Attorney General Josh Stein and State Schools Superintendent Catherine Truitt.
“We owe it to our children to invest in our schools, and I look forward to working with everyone on this stage and everyone out in the audience to make sure that North Carolina schools are safe, and that our children are able to be at school and ready to learn.”
Once it is upfitted for its future task, the former East Montgomery and its 113-acre campus about 8 miles away from Samarcand will provide a full-on model for training efforts. Training will be a collaborative effort between DPI and the state’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Justice.
“Thanks to our partners … the Center for Safer Schools has a physical space that will allow everyone in schools — teachers, support staff, administrators and school resource officers — to train in as real an environment as possible,” Truitt said.
Facing the Problem Head-On
Guns are becoming more prevalent in schools. New statistics reported at Wednesday’s meeting of the state Board of Education showed that possession of firearms or a powerful explosive at a school rose to 161 in the past year. That’s up 30 percent from the 2018-19 school year. This past month alone, 13 guns were found at N.C. public schools, according to reporting from The News & Observer of Raleigh.
In addition, a recent survey found that a third of N.C. high school students said they could get a loaded gun in less than an hour without their parents’ permission. None of these are encouraging signs when it comes to school safety.
If there’s one key lesson to be learned from the long list of prior school shootings, it’s that no one thought such a thing could happen in their community. North Carolina is right to be addressing this issue head-on.
Coordinating training between DPI and the Departments of Justice and Public Safety is a good first step. But the best idea is using the former East Montgomery High School as a full mock-up of what to expect when you’re not expecting the worst.
Let's ask though, how are we doing re: our staffing problems for School Resource Officers? I suspect we are still well below the number required.
John Misiaszek.
