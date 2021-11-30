A foul-mouthed, fed-up mother who had one too many glasses of wine with dinner? A crisis actor who got a little too carried away with the part? An impassioned partisan convinced of her own rhetoric?
Moore County’s chattering class has been burning up the socials and grocery store aisles since the release last week of the profanity-strewn recording some woman left on a Moore County Schools central office voicemail back in September. After two months of getting not very far with a criminal investigation, the Moore County Schools Police released the recording to the public, seeking help identifying the caller.
Armchair voice analysts have been debating accents, pronunciation of vowels and pondering the larger meaning of a message that could, frankly, make even a seasoned sailor blush at the female caller’s salty tongue.
What’s unmistakable in it all is that the caller, whatever her intention or overindulgence, made the call to menace school administrators over their policy this school year of requiring the wearing of face masks on all school property.
“We are going to find you,” the caller spews. “We are going to find your houses, everything.”
After a few more choice expletives, she ends with, “We’re coming after you and we’re not going to play nice, you pieces of s—.”
Threat or Not?
Though pretty nonspecific, the caller is clearly communicating a threat, a misdemeanor. A person arrested and convicted of such a charge doesn’t usually serve any real time, and the punishment is more of personal embarrassment, though it didn’t sound like this caller had a problem with that.
School officials, taking no chances, implemented a series of security increases, including more police officers and using metal detectors for folks coming into meetings.
“I certainly hope the public will understand the seriousness of this,” said Board of Education Chairwoman Libby Carter, “and other personal threats some of us have received, and speak out against this kind of anger and hatred within our community.”
It should be of no surprise that not all school board members agree that the recording was enough to warrant the increased security. Board members David Hensley and Robert Levy have downplayed the threatening nature of the call these past two months.
“Not only was I personally not feeling threatened, I didn’t think that the content of the threat was any different from some so-called threats that I get every day from angry people,” Levy said the day after the threat was made public Sept. 14. “That’s the nature of politics today.”
The Real Problem
And there lies the real problem, the one not getting jabbered about. The outsized outrage directed at public schools this year for political motives has deeply shaken one of the foundational aspects of our community.
Overheated and ill-informed rhetoric aside, Moore County has one of the best public school districts in this region. It is what attracts professionals and military families to move here. While the district has plenty of weaknesses and stubbed toes, it generally succeeds at its main mission: providing a safe and effective education to move children forward in life.
Histrionics orchestrated to fit political scripts weaken all that. It diverts attention from critical matters that impact classrooms. We need more support for teachers and support staff. They — and our children — need profound help.
“I also hope this caller understands that rather than helping our children, she has instead actually harmed them,” Carter said. “Each of us who serve on the Board of Education do so because we care about the education of our children.
“Though we are not in agreement all the time, none of us are deserving of this kind of profane anger.”
Raise the level of education? Not while we wallow in the muck.
“Moore County has one of the best public school districts in this region. It is what attracts professionals and military families to move here. ”. Prove it. Insert the words “home” and “charter” before schools and you approach reality. Government schools in Moore County: C and D rated, gold-plated, budget-busting Taj Mahals,!a convicted drunk driver as a school director, a tight relationship between this paper and MCS leadership, violence and drugs on multiple campuses, a faculty-supported club at Pinecrest promoting promiscuity instead of abstinence, etc. No wonder the enrollment per capita has been sliding as alternatives expand rapidly.
