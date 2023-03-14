Last Wednesday, The Pilot published Moore County’s latest annual edition of all the people who owe it money. The Tax Liens section weighed in this year at eight pages.
Moore County enjoys a reputation as an especially astute collector of what it’s owed, but even it can’t manage to get everyone’s attention about past-due accounts.
County officials will tell you the annual liens section is an effective hammer. Printing the names of people who owe money induces individuals into writing checks.
Moore County is not alone; other counties frequently publish tax liens. Moore County, which spent about $8,000 this year, ultimately realizes an outsized return on that investment.
When the Tax Department first compiled the list in January, delinquent taxpayers owed more than $1.8 million. County Tax Administrator Gary Briggs said the levy decreased between then and last week, especially after many individuals learned their names would appear in The Pilot.
“We get a lot of payments once we send those notices out,” he said.
This is a valuable service we perform for Moore County, and we are both happy with the returns. But for how much longer?
An ‘Effective’ — and Reimbursed — Expense
In recent years, some lawmakers have sought to punish the media by introducing bills that would take legal notices out of local newspapers and publish them on little-seen pages online run by the counties or municipal governments. Their measures are usually done out of spite or retribution for perceived slights — and bereft of business sense.
Prior legislation attempted to allow select counties to run all manner of legal notices on little noticed websites. Currently, state law requires this information to be published in local newspapers.
Legislation proponents have said that the digital path is more productive because it saves taxpayers money. False. While governments pay up-front, they tack on a prorated cost to every collection to reimburse their outlay. In Moore County, every bill owed has a $3 charge to repay the cost of publication.
“Other taxpayers are not having to pay to advertise those people,” Briggs said. “That fee is added on to the amount owed with the taxes and interest on that piece of property.
“Is it effective? Yes. Is it required? Yes. We’re following the statute, and it does have people come in and pay their bill.”
More Transparency, Not Less
Some elected officials argue that newspapers don’t have the same reach and are less effective than in prior years. Indeed, research indicates 41 North Carolina newspapers have shut down since 2005. For some local newspapers, government notices are an important revenue source. Were this some other local business interest — maybe a community bank or funeral home — they would be screaming mad about legislation that penalizes them financially. No one thinks of a local newspaper as a business until it’s gone, and suddenly no one knows what’s going on in town.
While we are thankful that no one has tried to take away legal notices in Moore County, we remain vigilant. The Pilot and our brethren fight for all of North Carolina’s residents who stand potentially to lose easy access to critical public information. According to the N.C. Press Association, more than 6 million N.C. adults still use local newspapers to read public notices about tax increases, zoning changes, minutes of local government meetings, etc.
“Public notices aren’t government subsidies,” Phil Lucey, executive director of the N.C. Press Association, has said. “We’re providing a service and we’re paid for that service. Especially now, it’s a time for more transparency, not less.”
So while some may argue convenience or cost, neither point has merit. But more importantly, the publishing of public information is important to open and good government. Let our lawmakers know publication of public information is important — before it’s too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.