Eagle, by Susan Bellew, who is retiring after 22 years as the first and only executive director of Family Promise, which offers shelter for women and their children who have nowhere else to turn.
The nonprofit was begun with a mission to serve local homeless families and was pulled together by area churches. Family Promise followed the national model of using local participating churches to provide overnight lodging and a day center where clients could be assisted with referrals to social service agencies for many years.
In 2016, under Bellew’s leadership, Family Promise of Moore County purchased a 3,500-square-foot house in Aberdeen. The organization now operates from this single location where women and children without a home of their own can find shelter, support and assistance to help them achieve independent living.
“Susan has been a great blend of someone who has a heart for the demographic that Family Promise serves,” said the Rev. Dr. Tom Allen of First Baptist Church in Southern Pines, vice chair of the Family Promise board. “She kind of mingles compassion with a tough kind of love. Susan is also well-connected with the community, is a strong public speaker, and she has a passion for the organization.”
Bellew’s impact over more than 20 years can’t be overstated. Together with an army of volunteers, she kept this urgent mission alive, funded and evolving.
Birdie, by the North Carolina Association of Educators, which rolled into town last week with a celebratory RV and a message of support for local teachers and staff.
The five-month campaign will stop in all 100 counties and is meant to bolster the efforts of teachers and other staff who have worked under unprecedented circumstances the past year to continue educating students.
“Today the big goal is just having a celebration. There’s been a lot of negativity, unfortunately, for our public schools so we are trying to build up our public school employees,” said Luke Arno, a music teacher at Carthage and Cameron elementary schools who is president of the Moore County Association of Educators.
“The goal is just to support all employees and let them know that we appreciate all that they do.”
The group also honored six Moore County Schools staff members who were recognized, based on nominations from parents and co-workers, as “lovable leaders.” They were: McDeeds Creek Principal Molly Capps, Vass-Lakeview teacher assistant Tanecia Frye, Union Pines Assistant Principal Janna Kennedy, McDeeds Creek teacher Rachel Lambert, Westmoore teacher Chris Pierce, and Carthage Elementary custodian Robin Thompson.
Everyone needs a pat on the back now and again, and after this past pandemic year, school staff at all levels are deserving of being honored.
Birdie, by Keep Moore County Beautiful, which invested a bit of energy in itself this past year to rebuild an organization that works to improve the beauty of this area.
Last year, KMCB was in danger of folding due to board member attrition and a steady decrease in volunteer interest. Following a brief hiatus in mid-2020, an organizational meeting was held, and the group has made steady gains since. Now, it’s grown to an 18-strong volunteer board.
Since the beginning of 2021, volunteers have collected more than 70 bags of litter alongside our local roadways. Volunteers were out again on Saturday picking up litter and have a concerted push coming up later this month to coincide with Earth Day on April 22.
KMCB has also worked with Moore County on litter reduction by installing surveillance cameras and stepping up enforcement of a “secure your load” ordinance.
Overall, the work being done benefits all us in keeping our roadways not only safe from debris but also pleasing to look at.
