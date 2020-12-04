If one thing in Pinehurst has been talked about longer — and gone as equally unfulfilled — as a new library, it’s what to do with the old service district just off the village center.
Once best known as a place for things the village wanted to hide, the neighborhoods between Rattlesnake Trail and Magnolia Road have undergone almost two decades of “rethinking” — and rebranding with odd names ranging from “NewCore” to, lately, “Village Place.”
Almost seven years ago now, The Pilot ran a large front-page story featuring several artist renditions of a vision for Village Place. As Pinehurst grew, the thinking has gone, these underused neighborhoods would be the new “it” place, where developers could get creative and build a real destination center.
Developers envisioned celebrity-themed restaurants, a microbrewery, upscale shops, a winery, brick walkways and a trolley connecting to downtown Pinehurst.
Some of that happened without grandiose planning. Pinehurst Resort built the brewery, the village installed the brick walkways, a different developer built upscale apartments that some Pinehurst residents found offensive and obtrusive.
Village Place still has many blank pages upon which to write. But will the village ever see the big picture or get stuck quibbling over the color of ink?
‘Really Focus Down’
When Pinehurst overhauled its comprehensive land-use plan more than a year ago, it left room for village officials to come back and do a more intensive examination of several key neighborhoods, chiefly Village Place and the commercial portion of N.C. 5.
The Village Council recently agreed to spend $190,000 on outside planners to guide this work. They had originally budgeted $158,000 but decided to add some work.
“We’ll take the comprehensive plan — we’re not throwing this out; we’re not starting over — we’re going to take this planning process and really focus down and become more specific: come up with specific building design standards, specific public space standards, land uses all of those items will be discussed as part of this planning process,” said Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s planning director.
This is an area that’s already home to the village’s beautiful new community center, The Greens at Arboretum apartments, Pinehurst Brewing Co. brewery and restaurant — and a lesser mishmash of uses.
It also could have been home to a new Pinehurst Medical Clinic building, but the village essentially over-micromanaged that project into fleeing to Southern Pines.
So there’s demonstrated viable market interest, provided the investment and use make sense.
‘An Overdoing’
What Pinehurst wants to do — in Pinehurst fashion — is put too fine a point on future development in Village Place. The comp plan envisions Village Place as a mixed-use development that creates a “gateway” to Pinehurst from N.C. 211. Priorities include a more seamless transition from the village center.
The council split on doing this deeper dive, with Mayor John Strickland and Councilwoman Jane Hogeman opposed to going forward. Or, as Strickland rightfully said at the time: “It seems to me we’re starting to create the comp plan again, and we ought to be a third of the way there already with what we did in the comp plan and previous activities to get to this point.
“It just seems that this continues in my mind to be an overdoing of the concept relative to what we want to accomplish.”
And Hogeman was concerned village residents would simply be too burned out from the 18-month slog of the comp plan process to want to get involved.
We certainly don’t disagree with the village wanting to have its vision right on this important neighborhood. But this kind of detailed analysis lends itself to the potential of over-designing a neighborhood that could scare off developer interest and investment — unless that’s the point.
We’ll be interested to see what $190,000 buys Pinehurst this time.
