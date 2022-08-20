As subdivisions go, the one that’s proposed on 73 acres off Union Church Road in Carthage is solid, if not particularly spectacular.

The amoeba-shaped tract would be divided into 53 lots, fewer than the 80 the current rural-agricultural Moore County zoning allows. About half of the total property would be set aside for conservation and remain undeveloped. The rest of the subdivision would include homes, mostly on half-acre lots, surrounding five cul-de-sacs. Homes would draw county water but each would have its own septic system.

Barbara Misiaszek

Moore County's population statistics are as follows:

1980 50,505

1990 59,347

2000 73,184

2010 88,595

2020 100,168

It's expected to increase to 130,000 by 2030. As the 3 counties immediately to our north continue to expand their industrial bases some of that growth will no doubt flow into Moore County. The infrastructure mentioned in this article will need to be planned for and begun to be added in the near future as Commissioners discussed in a recent meeting. Make no mistake, the rural nature of Moore County has already changed and inevitably, will continue to change.

John Misiaszek

