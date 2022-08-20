As subdivisions go, the one that’s proposed on 73 acres off Union Church Road in Carthage is solid, if not particularly spectacular.
The amoeba-shaped tract would be divided into 53 lots, fewer than the 80 the current rural-agricultural Moore County zoning allows. About half of the total property would be set aside for conservation and remain undeveloped. The rest of the subdivision would include homes, mostly on half-acre lots, surrounding five cul-de-sacs. Homes would draw county water but each would have its own septic system.
It’s not dissimilar to the type of subdivision builders can’t develop fast enough in Moore County these days to meet an acute housing shortage. But it’s also the very thing concerned property owners and proud protectors of this area’s historically rural lifestyle want to keep from overrunning the county.
For the past four months, several dozen of these residents have been trying to dissuade commissioners from approving the proposed development. Commissioners have spent five meetings listening to testimony and reviewing evidence presented by both sides.
They are scheduled to make a decision Tuesday. And while that choice will only affect this matter at hand, it almost surely will speak volumes about what lies ahead for Moore County.
Growth or Sprawl?
This proposed development lies within a triangle between Vass, Carthage and Whispering Pines. Union Carthage Road is a corridor that connects Vass and Carthage. It’s a two-lane country road that is already seeing unique development pressure and more to come. Union Pines High School and two middle schools — New Century and Crains Creek — lie on opposite ends.
Ideally, you want to funnel residential growth toward urban cores that are better equipped with infrastructure and ancillary commercial and service development to support those homeowners. But land is running low in those urban cores — for the most part, Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen. Land costs are expensive, and large tracts to accommodate subdivisions are hard to find.
That means rural land — land that once raised tobacco or hosted cattle grazing — becomes more attractive to builders. Moore County is seeing this pressure grow almost by the day, especially in this area that’s within easy access to U.S. 1, U.S. 15-501 and N.C. 690.
But this type of development also raises equal concerns about urban sprawl — development that outpaces and overtaxes roads and utilities — and diluting the county’s rural heritage. Opponents of this most recent subdivision proposal have argued that allowing it would break the faith residents put in commissioners to protect that culture.
We Must Find Balance
County Manager Wayne Vest said it best a few months ago at a growth “round table” discussion when he said, “You have to have a balance between all the growth: residential growth, commercial growth, industrial growth, farmland. It comes down to having the correct balance.”
However this decision goes Tuesday, what we really need to hear from the commissioners is that it’s time to acknowledge a new economic reality. Not all of Moore County outside of the municipalities can be maintained as rural. Surely, much of it still can, but it might not be where it once was. New sewer lines will be coming soon to Vass, opening up wide stretches of that area for development. And growth is continuing to happen in and around Carthage.
Moore County’s land-use plan was last done in 2013. We are very different from 10 years ago, and we need to adjust for that.
This subdivision may or may not be approved, but it won’t be the last to ask. The pressures are increasing, and Moore County must respond. We cannot continue to enjoy economic prosperity if we cannot accommodate new growth while still being respectful of our heritage.
Moore County's population statistics are as follows:
1980 50,505
1990 59,347
2000 73,184
2010 88,595
2020 100,168
It's expected to increase to 130,000 by 2030. As the 3 counties immediately to our north continue to expand their industrial bases some of that growth will no doubt flow into Moore County. The infrastructure mentioned in this article will need to be planned for and begun to be added in the near future as Commissioners discussed in a recent meeting. Make no mistake, the rural nature of Moore County has already changed and inevitably, will continue to change.
John Misiaszek
