More censorship, fewer minority teachers, unequal punishment for poor and minority students — this appears to be the direction in which some Moore County Board of Education members want to take the district’s new strategic plan.
That plan, which underwent its last rewrite four years ago, spells out the board’s core beliefs and lays out its priorities. It speaks to what Moore County thinks and expects of public education.
The strategic plan is broadly focused around areas like academic achievement, student welfare, employee culture and parent involvement. Its language is inclusive and says things like “every student can learn and succeed, regardless of socioeconomic status, race and ethnicity” and “students should come to school and feel safe, secure and cared for.”
But taking into account some board members’ recent discussions, the real focus is on eliminating wording and actions deemed too “woke.” Board members David Hensley and Robert Levy recently took exception to “divisive, woke language” and actions in the current plan. Hensley said he’s interested in language that reflects a modern society.
“This is 2022. This is not 1950 or 1960,” he said. “We need to assume that we have equal opportunities and equal standards for everyone.”
Yet you know what happens when you assume something.
In Their Own Words
Let’s start with Hensley’s supposition of equal opportunities. When it comes to hiring teachers, Hensley suggests that current efforts, which focus on creating a diverse workforce, run counter to efforts of hiring the best teachers.
“If you are doing an affirmative action minority hiring program, by definition — this isn’t me saying it — you are not hiring the best,” he said. “You are making a conscious effort to not hire the best.”
Hensley professes this position is maximally objective — simply hire the best regardless of race, creed or sex — but that’s simply not reality. Every school district in North Carolina has the same goal of workforce diversity and they’re all competing for a finite number of applicants. If you’re a job applicant — especially if you’re a minority — where do you want to go? To the district that pays you the most, gives you the most opportunity and respects you the most. Right now, that doesn’t sound like Moore County.
Then there’s the supposition of equal standards, which came up when the board addressed how teachers should enforce good behavior among students and mete out discipline fairly.
Levy said disparities are inevitable because “minorities tend to be poorer. They tend to be less disciplined.”
“The problem is, and this is what I believe: Poor people are less well-disciplined than more affluent people,” said Levy.
“Minorities tend to be poorer. They tend to be less disciplined. So you are going to get, if you break it down, you are going to get a disparity in numbers between disciplining of minorities and disciplining of the majority cultures.”
A Callous Perspective
We already know the Board of Education is tacitly countenancing book censorship, through member Philip Holmes’ bragged-about efforts to have principals remove books he alone finds objectionable.
Now we have like-minded members Hensley and Levy espousing beliefs that hiring diversity shouldn’t be a priority, and that minority and poor kids can’t behave themselves in classrooms.
They go on to say the district should stick to its fundamental mission of educating children, and no more.
“We’re here for student safety and we’re here for academic achievement,” said Levy. “We’re not here for the health and welfare of the students. The health is done by the health department. The welfare is done by the welfare department.”
Hensley, Levy and Holmes have demonstrated to all that they have no concern for student or teacher welfare or what that entails, and no interest if it skews anything close to “woke.” If you are Black, Hispanic, Asian, poor, sick or questioning your sexuality, there is no place for you as a teacher or help for you as a student in their worldviews.
Yup, that’s some rewrite of the Moore County Schools strategic plan they’re offering.
(1) comment
"If you are Black, Hispanic, Asian, poor, sick or questioning your sexuality, there is no place for you as a teacher or help for you as a student in their worldviews"
Give me a break! It appears there's no place for free speaking and thinking citizens in your idea of Moore County.
Think about it? What is wrong with hiring the most qualified person for any position regardless of race or any other factor?
What is wrong with expecting all students to adhere to some simple rules of conduct?
What is wrong with wanting to protect students from viewing and reading books that are very questionably inappropriate for such young children? Have you read them to your children or grandchildren?
Maybe it would do you good to read Isaiah 5:20 "Woe unto them that call evil good and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"
Maybe you should look at the real problem in the MCS. We have elementary schools with NO full time SRO. How can you save our kids are safe when this wealthy county fails to provide safe learning environments? That's the problem you should be writing about.
