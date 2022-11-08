In some situations, try as you may, there is no good way out. Like that scene in the movie “Argo,” it’s a matter of choosing the best bad idea.
So it was with the three-member majority of the Pinehurst Village Council that waded into short-term rentals and found itself with no good options from which to choose.
Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Pat Pizzella had convinced themselves, without substantive evidence, that the popularity and growth of short-term rentals would ruin village life if left unaddressed. And so, with the anecdotal testimony of some homeowners and political allies declaring so-called STRs bad, the three embraced a tough ordinance that would ban them from single-family neighborhoods and force existing ones to close.
Only after running headlong into substantive opposition from rental owners — and sensing more legal risk than they wanted to stomach — did the council approve compromise legislation that, while banning future STRs, allows the current ones to continue.
And while the ordinance comes with a series of new rules, the fact remains that those rules will be difficult for the village to enforce without essentially requiring neighbor to spy on neighbor.
Into the Deep End
In allowing existing short-term rentals to continue, the new ordinance turns them into “non-conforming uses” for single-family neighborhoods. Property owners will be required to have a special permit that they will have to ask for. Failure to have the permit or failure to use your rental at least once in a 365-day period forfeits your non-conforming use.
Existing STR owners may be the happiest with this policy, since their operations under the original ordinance would have been extinguished. And the non-conforming use permit travels with the property, so if it’s sold, the new owner can still use it as a rental. But there can be no new STRs. Potential investors are shut out of the market, giving existing owners an advantage in the unfree market that is now Pinehurst real estate.
As for homeowners who have complained about living next to an STR in the past, their situation remains unchanged. They can call the police for any problems, or call code enforcement — Monday through Friday until 5 p.m., though — or log a complaint online.
And the policy does nothing for Country Club of North Carolina, which has successfully run a popular STR business model for members for almost 60 years. Village officials say they’re working on a fix, but there are no details yet.
Happy? Not So Much.
There is one bright spot to this compromise. It also precludes new STRs in the village’s multifamily zoning district, a change from earlier versions. The small supply of condos in the village are one of its few options available for affordable housing, and it had been feared that the condos all would have been converted to short-term rentals and shot up in value, pricing out teachers and professional workers who can’t afford or don’t want a large home.
Overall, short-term rentals are a viable resource for our vital tourism industry, and the right to rent your property — either short or long term — is a vital property right. Governments that seek to manipulate markets create unlevel playing fields and generate unintended consequences.
The Village Council started with the good intention of protecting the vitality of its neighborhoods, but it lacked evidence of a problem that needed fixing. And when the solution was too drastic, the council found itself with nothing but bad ideas from which to choose.
But in any decision, there comes a point in time where there’s no turning back, regardless of how ill-advised that decision may have been. You just have to make the most of a bad situation.
“This seems to be a solution that no one will be particularly happy with on either side,” said Jack Farrell, a former council member who offered perhaps the most direct insight. “I guess the definition of a good solution is that no one is totally happy, so you may have succeeded in that respect.”
