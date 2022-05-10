Is climate change relevant to our lives in the Sandhills? It sure was a few billion years ago, when the climate was roiling, melting and refreezing the polar ice caps. The oceans rose and fell, and the land most of us live upon today was well under water.
Humans weren’t around then. Might we be around should it happen again? There are those who suggest it has already begun in small but stunning ways. They point to once-every-500-year storms like Hurricane Matthew in 2016, followed by Hurricane Florence two years later. The torrential rains and flooding from those storms may not have altered the landscape, but they left it significantly damaged.
Ask the residents in Robbins, who suffered catastrophic flooding. Ask the residents in Woodlake Country Club, who lost their 1,200-acre lake when Hurricane Matthew compromised the Lake Surf dam and forced the state to drain it.
Extreme weather events, repeated year over year, are impacting our environment, requiring us all to figure out how to respond. That was the point of a recent meeting sponsored by local government officials, who are looking for ways to mitigate such events.
Building Resilience
And so we have a new phrase to learn: climate resilience.
Hope Morgan, a project facilitator with an engineering company, explained that coordination and standardization are key to building climate resilience.
“What is next door to me? What are the impacts downstream? That line is invisible. This is not a real boundary — it’s something somebody made up,” said Morgan, an engineer working on an effort known as RISE, Regions Innovating for Strong Economies and Environment Program. “We have got to figure out where we live physically, and how we’re going to make these pieces work together.”
RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments, including the Triangle J Council of Governments, of which Moore County is part.
Part of the RISE program’s responsibility is to look at ways to lessen the impacts of extreme weather. What dams are most vulnerable? What low-lying areas are most susceptible to flooding? What roads or bridges need repair? The goal is working in regional groups, both to benefit more people and perhaps reduce the financial burden.
Let’s Explore Options
This is not an esoteric exercise. When the Woodlake dam was nearly breached following Hurricane Matthew — a storm of 500-year proportion — there were real concerns about downstream flooding.
John Parker, the regional facilitator for Triangle J, said there are 62 other high hazard dams in Moore County, many of which are privately owned and operated. Since there’s no communication between these various dam owners when releases happen, other properties often get flooded. An assessment of these dams and coordination between their owners could go a long way in preventing future flooding across the county, Parker said.
Flooding concerns are spread widely across Moore County, from northern Moore to Whispering Pines, Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen. And as more natural areas succumb to development and become built upon, the natural terrain becomes less of an ally in storm resilience.
The RISE initiative will work with local leaders to come up with proposed projects. Those projects could mean building new structures using so-called “nature-based solutions.” And the issue of climate resilience is expected to get incorporated down the line in future planning efforts.
Whatever ultimately is developed will need to be achievable and sustainable, especially from a funding standpoint. No one is expecting a high-dollar public works project will be the answer.
The oceans are not about to reclaim the Sandhills anytime soon. But given our vulnerability to an increasing number of extreme weather events, it’s time we figure out how to improve our resistance and resiliency to such storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.