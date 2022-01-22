From the beginning, there has been a large segment of the population in Moore County that has treated the coronavirus pandemic with suspicion and disdain.
Deaths have been poo-pooed as inflated, infections have been waved off as “no worse than a cold” and the precautions proposed for inhibiting the spread of COVID-19 have been scoffed at as ineffective.
Despite the best attempts by naysayers to play down the virus as overhyped, there is no denying that we have breached a new saturation point of infection. Look around: there is virtually no aspect of life that isn’t being affected these days by COVID-19 and its highly contagious Omicron variant.
Schools are struggling to stay open. Grocery stores can’t fill shelves because workers are calling out sick, as are the vendors who produce and deliver the food. Businesses are short on staff or staying closed because of a lack of workers. FirstHealth of the Carolinas is averaging more than a quarter of its census with COVID-positive patients, and doctors’ offices and urgent care centers are inundated with the sick. Even the ordinary, important tasks like picking up garbage are close to collapse because of COVID infections.
The wave will eventually crest and subside, but will we be any the wiser for the next one that comes along?
A Staggering Spike
The recent COVID-19 infection numbers coming out of the Moore County Health Department are staggering. Whereas once the county was posting a couple dozen infections a day — at what we thought was the pandemic’s height — we have lately seen new infections of hundreds a day lately. On Wednesday, 426 news cases were reported.
A month ago, the average number of daily infections was 21. It is now over 345. And that’s just what the health department has had reported to it, so the real number is probably much higher.
Fully one in every five people in Moore has now contracted COVID, and the health department was tracking more than 3,000 active cases this past week.
For most of the past two years, the population most vulnerable to illness were those over the age of 65. Now, almost 38 percent of all cases are among people between the ages of 25-49. Children up to age 17 make up more than 3,500 cases, or 18 percent of total infections.
If this is not a picture of an unchecked and ignored pandemic, we’d be hard pressed to say what one is.
A Part Still to Play
Vaccination, mask wearing and continued social distancing are no guarantees you won’t get infected. Even the ultra-cautious among us are getting sick. But what those precautions do are mitigate the impacts of the virus. Those who are vaccinated and experience a “break-through” case report significantly lower affects than those who remain unvaccinated. The vast majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
Mask wearing won’t prevent COVID-19 but it is effective at limiting the spread. It is no surprise that Moore County Schools saw massive infection spikes among students and staff once the Board of Education in December reduced its mask wearing to “optional.” Those who declare mask wearing a form of “child abuse” have never seen a real case of child abuse and risk making fools of themselves with their grotesque rhetoric.
Our infection numbers will eventually crest and subside, just as they did with the original virus and its Delta variant. But that doesn’t absolve us from our current complacency or the conviction of our own armchair epidemiology.
Yes, the science around the coronavirus can be confusing because it continues to evolve and change. That's what science does. But it doesn’t mean we do nothing instead. We owe it to everyone around us to do what we can to safeguard public health for public enjoyment.
