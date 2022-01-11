Eagle, by Earl Wright and Joe Caliri, who continued to brighten Christmas Day for local children this year with their bicycle giveaways.
Wright put together almost 1,000 bicycles for his 26th annual Project Santa in southern Moore County this year. Hosting the giveaway with a platoon of volunteers outside the Walmart parking lot in Aberdeen, Wright oversaw the matching of hundreds of bicycles donated and refurbished.
It was just last year, after the murder of his adult son, that Wright thought he didn’t have it in him to continue the tradition. But his love of the children at Christmas brought him back better than ever.
Wright’s impact goes far beyond the recipients. In Robbins, 11-year-old Joe Caliri ran his second similar bicycle giveaway for local children in northern Moore.
“Joe has always been giving and generous,” said his mother Ann Caliri.
Joe gave away about 40 new and rebuilt bicycles last year. This year, it was double that.
“Joe understands,” said his dad, John, “that Christmas is a time for helping people.”
Birdie, by the town of Whispering Pines for taking up the notion of surveying residents to get a sense of how things are going
Municipal governments normally just sort of put themselves out there for the public and don’t consider a regular, systemic way of finding out what their “customers” think. New York Mayor Ed Koch famously rode subway cars and stood out on street corners to ask the simple question, “How’m I doing?”
Surveys can be great tools for local government. Pinehurst leads the way, locally anyway, with an annual survey sent out to residents to gauge input on operations and services. Now, the village of Whispering Pines is planning to enact a similar survey.
The number of questions and manner of distribution are still being worked out, as is what the village will actually do with the results. A survey simpler from what Pinehurst produces could go out in March. Village Council members will work on it some more later this month, but they’re on the right track of getting feedback from residents.
Birdie, by Bonnie McPeake and her family for their continued success running a series of local hotels in the region.
The McPeakes’ newest project, the Hilton Garden Inn in Aberdeen, was recently presented with a HGI Strong, Brighthearted Award. This achievement recognizes the top one percent of Hilton Garden Inns in the region based on guest experience.
Operating a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic the past two years may be one of the most challenging ventures, especially in terms of keeping staff and maintaining levels of service. The McPeakes have been able to do that, along with operating two other local hotels. The latest honor for the Hilton Garden Inn recognizes that with the customer service honor.
“We were able to hire really good people and that has been a big contributor to our success here,” general manager David Byers said.
Birdie, by Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack for enlisting the town in a program that helps soldiers getting ready to leave the Army to discover new civilian careers in public service.
Robbins is the smallest municipality involved in the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship, in which soldiers are assigned for six- or 12-week periods to work alongside town employees to get a glimpse of career possibilities.
Mack, himself a veteran, said he didn’t have an opportunity like this when he transitioned, so he sees the value.
“Will they go into the local government here? Probably not, but just to experience this fellowship and move back to their hometown somewhere, it’s very marketable,” he said.
