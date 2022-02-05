Most of us think of this time as tax season, but for local budget officials, it’s time to start thinking about revenue. In another couple of months, our municipal boards and county officials will begin reviewing spending plans for the coming year, and they’re all starting this year with an extra boost from the federal government.
Last year, the federal government designated more than $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments to support recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic. All told, North Carolina and its respective local governments received $13 billion. About half of that came in last year, and the second half is getting paid out this year. Everyone will have the next three years to spend it.
The operative word here is “spend.” The U.S. Treasury Department has recently issued new guidelines for how the money may be used. The rules give a fair bit of latitude, but the one thing local governments are expressly prohibited from doing is socking away their portions. The government wants that money to stimulate the economy — by most measures, it’s already doing pretty good, anyway — so don’t expect much talk about saving for a rainy day.
So what to do with millions of extra dollars? It’s a good problem to have.
A One-Time Pop
For the past year, Moore County and its 11 municipalities have done virtually nothing with the first half of their respective allocations. Now that they’re getting ready to receive their second payouts and have rules and deadlines, the planning is now underway for how to spend it.
These are not inconsequential sums. Moore County is getting $19.5 million. Pinehurst and Southern Pines, the two largest municipalities — sums are based on population — are each getting in excess of $4 million each. Even small towns like Pinebluff and Robbins are getting $470,000 and $360,000, respectively.
Wisely, government officials are recognizing these funds for what they are: one-time pops, not likely to be repeated. With that in mind, don’t expect anyone to spend the money on salaries or any other recurring expenses.
The Board of Commissioners will kick things off with a meeting later this week to discuss spending priorities for the federal aid. In terms of new spending, County Manager Wayne Vest said increasing broadband access and addressing water and sewer needs were prioritized early.
“We’re going to look more at the infrastructure,” he said.
Expansion of broadband cable service into the more rural stretches of Moore County is a huge priority, especially as more high-paying tech and biosciences jobs move south out of the Research Triangle along U.S. 1. But this project already has the attention of state officials and service providers, so any county contribution may be smaller.
Fill Unmet Needs
There isn’t a town or village in Moore County, though, that doesn’t have a list of unmet infrastructure needs.
“There is no doubt we could come up with $4.6 million of projects pretty quickly,” Southern Pines Town Manager Reagan Parsons said.
In Pinehurst, the village is already looking at big capital items like building a third fire station, developing a westside park or downtown improvements. Aberdeen, which recently bought the former elementary school on U.S. 1, wants to redevelop that property as a community hub, and it is still developing a large sports complex off U.S. 15-501.
Or, as Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston says, “We can do a lot of things with that money and it’s all legitimate, OK’d by the Treasury Department.”
We encourage our local governments to use their funds to address that which we all have in common: issues caused by growth. Upgrading water and sewer capacity, buying firetrucks, adding park space — the spending should help address the growth we’ve experienced in recent years.
Let’s leverage the unexpected inflow to best meet the overflow of new residents and growing need for services, courtesy of Uncle Sam.
Sure, spend it all. Then fabricate a new crisis, print more worthless money and spend it too. Heck, why work? Just print more greenbacks and them it out whether people earned them or not. Yippee! Weimar Republic, here we come! When Obama entered office our national debt stood at $10T. Now we are at $30T with no ends to deficits in sight. Read some history. This does not end well. If this doesn’t keep you awake at night already, it will, from the sound of your empty stomach when a loaf of bread takes a wheel barrow full of money to buy, if you can find one.
Both Trump and Obama increase our national debt by about $9 Billion. Obama over 8 years, Trump over 4 years.
John Misiaszek
