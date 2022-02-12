Public art is integral to a community. From the largest city to the smallest village, examples abound of works that provide a sense of place.
Here in Moore County, whether it’s the Donald Ross statue in the village center of Pinehurst, the murals in Robbins, Carthage and Aberdeen, or the “pop up” painted ponies dotting downtown Southern Pines, public art connects local residents to their community and gives others an unexpected perspective and aesthetic.
All of which is why it’s encouraging to see that Southern Pines, working with the Arts Council of Moore County, is onboard with adding some creativity to the town through a new murals program.
A Happy Place
The Town Council recently approved a plan that would foster a public mural program that includes all parts of the town except, for now, the central business district. The Arts Council, a nonprofit organization aimed at uplifting artistic endeavors in the Sandhills community, would be sponsor and administrator, pairing up willing property owners with artists.
Importantly, all projects would be privately funded. The town would use no public money.
“We want everybody to be proud of some artwork that literally is their artwork,” said Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council. “It’s for the public and we want them to, number one, (be) happy to go see it, but also proud to show it off to anybody that visits the town.”
The Arts Council won’t work alone. Since public art is a community endeavor — and community benefit — others will be involved in this new project. A mural committee will include representatives from the town’s Appearance Commission, the West Southern Pines Civic Club, Southern Pines Business Association and property owners. The committee will create proposal guidelines, review proposals, secure funding and seek suitable locations.
The project got sparked about a year ago by the Harbour family, who own the Harbour Place building on South East Broad Street at Massachusetts Avenue. Their building, just outside the central business district, has a large wall upon which they wanted to fund the mural.
Making a Scene
Under the newly approved program, the Harbours or any other property owner with a wall and an intention can approach the Arts Council with their ideas. The property owner can bring an artist to the proposal, or Dunn said names can be recommended.
“The main thing is we want the community to feel proud of the mural that ends up on the walls, because it is now a public art gallery, in the sense that you can come look at this anytime you want to. You can interact with it,” Dunn said. “There’s a lot of murals that you could actually take pictures and you become part of the mural. And that’s kind of what we want to do — have some fun with it.”
Murals have been popular choices for small downtown districts over the years. Several towns have used them for economic development and tourism. Costa Mesa, California, has so many public art projects, its nickname is “City of the Arts.” To our north, Greensboro boasts more than 160 murals and outdoor pieces. Officials and business owners and the arts community want to make the city a top destination for art tourism.
Robbins and Aberdeen developed murals several years ago as a way to celebrate their unique town history. Carthage, which now has several murals in its central business district, originally envisioned the artwork might stimulate tourism. Nothing shows that has been borne out, but the town is more welcoming and showing new signs of life.
Southern Pines isn’t that ambitious with its plan, but it doesn’t have to be. With its vibrant downtown scene of shops and restaurants, the town sees plenty of action from day-trippers and guests, in addition to locals wanting to be part of the scene.
Soon, there could be more than a few murals that will allow all comers to be part of those scenes, too.
