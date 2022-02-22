When Pinehurst approved its comprehensive land-use plan more than two years ago, the Village Council made clear it wanted a more thorough exploration for two village neighborhoods.
Those two neighborhoods: “Village Place,” a large neighborhood that adjoins the village center and includes areas like Cannon Park, Rattlesnake Trail and the Pinehurst Brewery; and “Pinehurst South,” neighborhoods that roughly straddle N.C. 5 on the village’s southern border.
Except for these two areas, Pinehurst doesn’t have much space left open for large new development, so the idea was to create “small area plans” that would give the Village Council a vision of how these neighborhoods could look.
That work is now largely done. The Baltimore-based planning consultant has delivered a dense, detail-packed analysis and vision for the two neighborhoods.
As envisioned, these areas, fostering a mix of uses, would be beautiful additions to the village. But that’s not how the world works, and no one should know that more than Pinehurst.
New Visions are Beautiful
This latest iteration of Village Place, in particular, would join several other “visions” that have been projected by consultants over the years. Indeed, even the name “Village Place” is a creation of that.
Once best known as a place for things the village wanted to hide, the neighborhoods between Rattlesnake Trail and Magnolia Road have undergone almost two decades of “rethinking” — and rebranding with odd names ranging from “NewCore” to, for the last several years, “Village Place.”
Both Village Place and Pinehurst South already have a mix of uses. They have homes, offices — Pinehurst South is undergoing a building boom in a once-dormant office park off Trotter Drive — and minor retail businesses.
But there’s tremendous potential in these two neighborhoods, and the village has spent almost $200,000 to Design Collective to envision what could be. What the consultant came back with were neighborhoods that foster walkability, connection to surrounding neighborhoods and a mix of uses, like stores on a first floor and living spaces above. There’s lots of open space, including small green spaces for gatherings.
The consultants envisioned Village Place to be more of an extension of the historic village with retail, restaurants, art galleries and the like. Pinehurst South would be targeted for medical and other professional offices and services. Consultants also suggest an “Innovation Hub” for fostering start up businesses.
Bogged Down in Detail
Like many projects like this, the devil is in the details, and boy, are there a lot of details. The consultants’ presentation slide deck, meant to be something of an executive summary, goes for 63 pages. The vision and design are so detailed, council members are concerned they’ve gotten something that almost no one will be able to process — or use.
Council member Jane Hogeman rightly believes the document too complex.
“I think for somebody who’s coming to it and just seeing it for the first time,” she said, “it’s going to be very difficult to wrap (their) mind around.”
Indeed, when the council got hold of the finished work product, it concluded there was more work yet to be done, including making the authors stand up and explain what they’d written.
Council member Patrick Pizzella wants the council to hear from representatives from Design Collective.
And there’s more work to come even once a plan is adopted. The council would still have to change zoning and adopt ordinances.
Then there’s figuring out who’s going to construct all the new streets and sidewalks and parking lots and streetscapes outlined.
And then there’s the biggest question of all: Would developers share the village’s visions? These are beautiful concepts but at substantial costs for all. And would they even work in the end? Pinehurst already has a lot of plans that look great on paper. At some point, it needs to end the dreaming and start the doing.
