Is the state Department of Transportation about to throw up its hands at Moore County and take its $52 million ball and go home? Something certainly is ticking, but is it a clock or a bomb?
Engineers last summer offered up a Hobson’s Choice when it comes to the five-spoke Pinehurst Traffic Circle and the relief it badly needs for the tens of thousands of vehicles it handles daily.
After years of trying to find a suitable way to handle traffic and maintain the circle’s integrity, the DOT came to Pinehurst with three options that it said, essentially, were the final choices:
do nothing and watch backups and through-times grow worse in coming years;
build a large “fly over” bridge that would shunt traffic for the two heaviest flows: U.S. 15-501 northbound to N.C. 211 west and eastbound traffic on N.C. 211 flowing to 15-501 south; or,
blow up the circle entirely and convert it to an elaborate intersection controlled by synchronized traffic signals.
Since then, the DOT has heard virtually no response from Pinehurst or anyone else.
“All indications that we provided to them were that we need to know the direction we’re going by the end of this year, 2022, if we’re going to keep the project on schedule,” said Patrick Norman, the engineer who oversees the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division 8, including Moore County.
Tick tick tick …
A Lack of Commitment?
Time is of the essence because the DOT wants a solution and to get it implemented ahead of 2029, when Pinehurst will again host the back-to-back U.S. Open and Women’s Open at Pinehurst Resort. Ideally, engineers would like to get started after the 2024 U.S. Open with everything that needs doing, and that means an answer yesterday.
None has been forthcoming and may not be.
“The project itself, and overall funding for that, to my understanding is not in jeopardy,” said Mayor John Strickland. “We just need to be trying to identify the right solutions and work with DOT and let them start their engineering and plans for the next several years.”
That’s the mayor’s spin. Here’s the DOT’s perspective:
“If you delay that six months you might as well delay four years,” Norman said. “The timeframe for construction is about three years, so you really don’t have any cushion.
“Depending on the new schedule, it could lose what we call ‘committed status,’ so it could have to compete again in the next round of project selections.
“We have a large program and we have a lot of projects and a lot of needs across the state, so it’s very competitive and it’s not great to lose their place in the schedule.”
In other words, it’s back to choosing from bad alternatives or we’ll get nothing and like it.
Tick tick tick …
No More Silent Treatment
We’d like to stick the black hat on the DOT here, but they have a good case. There is a lot of lead-up to construction, and shoehorning a solution in between U.S. Opens is an extra complication.
We’d also like to stick the black hat on the village here; they have, after all, worn it with great panache over the years when it comes to the subject of the circle. But we get where they’re at on this, at the same time.
No one, including us, wants to see the iconic Traffic Circle blown up and replaced with a soul-less urbanized intersection. But we are also realists; traffic demand is rising greatly, and the circle is not exclusively in service to Pinehurst. This region depends on it to funnel traffic the right way.
So someone needs to call a quick time-out and get a huddle of interested decision-makers together and work this out before we see $52 million for Moore County turn to zeroes.
