By now, all but the most shopping-phobic have at least waded into the stream of holiday shopping. Given that the sales began before the Halloween candy ended, it’s been hard to miss the messages.
This first full weekend of the post-Thanksgiving holiday season is given to showcasing small businesses, the lifeblood for many communities, especially ours.
Moore County may be making headlines over the number of big box retailers it is slated to get in the next year or two, but it’s the small, locally owned retailers who really give us our unique flair. These businesses, who employ just a handful of workers, nevertheless have an outsized impact in what they bring to Moore County and do for our local economy.
Which is why, as has been the case the last few years, we give over these first full days of holiday shopping — if not more — in support of small retailers.
Pressures Are Acute
This year especially is an important time for our small retailers, from Robbins to Vass, Carthage to Southern Pines, and all points along the way. The impacts of inflation and higher interest rates are really starting to grow noticeable, with fewer sales being generated.
Anecdotal evidence has been coming in from all corners indicating that local residents are trying to stretch their budgets further to cope with higher grocery store prices, energy costs and services. For some, that has meant stretching out holiday shopping. For others, it just simply means a smaller holiday than in prior years.
That’s totally understandable. Most folks were figuring each of the past two years that a reckoning of sorts was due.
But as we set about recalibrating budgets and expectations, it’s important we do not forget to shop local for the shopping we do set out to accomplish.
According to research conducted for the financial services giant American Express, $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community. In addition, every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.
Indeed, those small business owners are also major supporters of local nonprofits. Your patronage is helping them to sponsor community concerts, charitable giving and the public good.
The Right Spirit
Moore County is full of vibrant downtowns because of its business community. Whether it’s Broad Street in Southern Pines, Main Street in Aberdeen or the village center in Pinehurst, it is our small shops that maintain a vibrant pulse, that attract tourists, that provide a sense of place that is difficult to find elsewhere.
For shoppers who are on the lookout for unique or creative gifts, they are more likely to find those at small shops locally than in the large-scale retailers. The merchandise has been personally curated by the owner, rather than brought by the ocean freighter.
But we are full of small retailers outside the core downtowns as well. Long before large-scale retailers started zeroing in on Moore County, it was a strong band of entrepreneurs who powered our local economy.
Supporting local businesses is a year-round effort, but it becomes even more important this time of year. A good holiday season is the difference between a good year and a bad one for many of these businesses.
Our thriving collection of small retailers — the envy of small-town North Carolina — succeeds only with your patronage. In an age when it’s growing ever easier to tap a link and order something online, it still takes a small effort to visit a local business and buy gifts.
Shopping need not be a chore. Supporting local will put you in the holiday spirit the next four weeks and community spirit the rest of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.