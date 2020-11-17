Normally, we wait until after Thanksgiving to deliver our annual message of shopping local for the holidays, but, frankly, time is of the essence.
Although the coronavirus has been reasonably in check locally this past month, that could change in a day or two, upsetting all of our usual holiday routines. Cases of COVID-19 are blooming across North Carolina and other states, leading some to fear another “shut down” or “stay at home” order could come just a few weeks. That could have a devastating impact on our local economy and the dozens of merchants whose stores stoke our economic engine.
This is no idle speculation. Last spring, as the virus began spreading and the world essentially shut down for much of March, April and May, local economic activity slowed to a crawl. But at the same time, the “click and ship” package economy exploded to the point where shipping companies could not keep up with demand. People afraid or unable to venture out continued to buy from online retailer after online retailer, leaving our local storekeepers in a lurch.
Not only were our local merchants not making sales, they also were having to pre-order Christmas inventory. And so many crossed their fingers, hoped the fall would be better, and ordered up, hoping holiday sales could make up for a lost spring.
They need our help — now.
All On the Line
Our thriving collection of small retailers — the envy of small-town North Carolina — succeeds only with your patronage. From Middleton Street in Robbins to Main Street in Aberdeen, these stores hearken back to a day of crowded sidewalks instead of crowded parking lots. Here you find store owners waiting on you instead of surly minimum-wage temporary workers. Here you can buy and help a neighbor instead of pad a corporate bottom line.
Our shop owners have changed with the times. They’ve set up their own websites. They’re doing curbside pickup and even home delivery. They’re fighting to stay alive.
Coronavirus threatens all this. If you stay home and “click and ship” your way through Christmas lists, you’ll rob these merchants of sales. If they can’t make sales, they can’t make payrolls and lease payments. And if that happens, then all we’ll have will be empty storefronts and memories of happier times.
That’s certainly not a foregone conclusion, but it will take commitment from all of us to make our own success.
Rise to the Challenge
On Sunday, Pilot Advertising Director Ginny Trigg wrote of an effort our company is undertaking — and in which we invite you all to participate. The “Shop Moore Challenge” encourages local residents to fulfill their holiday shopping entirely at local retailers rather than out-of-town, catalog or mammoth digital fulfillment houses.
This year, we’re not differentiating between small retailers and big box stores; the latter employ local residents, pay local taxes and contribute in meaningful ways. The important component is keeping our dollars in this community.
Internally, The Pilot is committing itself to this initiative by giving its employees a paid day off to do their local holiday shopping. We encourage other employers to do the same. Whether you own a small plumbing company, a mid-sized accounting firm or run a large medical practice or resort, the success of your business depends on a vibrant retail sector. Countless economic studies have shown the value of how often cash spent locally turns over multiple times at other local businesses. What goes around comes around.
We’ve all talked about this year about being “in it together.” There have been countless examples of neighbors helping neighbors this year, good deeds done for others, pitching in because you could.
Now, our retailers need that same spirit — more than ever. Join us, and shop yourself a very local Christmas.
