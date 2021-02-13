On this Valentine’s Day, it’s good to know that love makes the world go ’round. But more important, it’s the manifestations of love, through acts of kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness, that make a community so special. And so:
Birdie, by Gerald Brown, a village of Pinehurst solid waste collector who spent years providing superior customer service to residents before his retirement last week.
Before the eight years he worked in Pinehurst, he spent 19 as a supervisor at Longleaf Country Club.
Brown was feted on Feb. 3 with a carefully crafted 7:30 a.m. retirement celebration along Woods Road, part of his route. Residents there spoke glowingly of a man who hauls trash bins back to the homes of elderly residents, and played with the children and would show up even on a non-collection day to sing “Happy Birthday.”
“I’ve always been a people person,” especially with children, said Brown, perhaps from working in a family-run day care for five years.
And what those people said of him? “Kind, courteous, friendly.” “He’s been taking care of us for years.” “Sweet, happy, smiling, goes the extra mile.”
It’s people like Gerald Brown who make living here a special experience.
Birdie, by all the current FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic and Moore County employees, as well as the volunteers and retired medical workers returning to service to help administer coronavirus vaccines to the public.
Notwithstanding the ongoing struggle to get a sufficient number of dosages, the COVID-19 vaccination clinics so far have run smoothly and drawn numerous plaudits from those fortunate so far to have gotten a first or second vaccination.
Both the hospital and Health Department have acknowledged they could handle a significantly larger number of residents if only they had enough vaccine. That is to the credit of those who have turned out to serve at the clinics and ensure patients have a seamless experience.
At least a quarter of Moore County’s population is 65 or older, but curtailed supplies have made it slow going. The work so far, though, has shown that, as supplies pick up, we should be able to move more of our population through and boost this community’s immunity to coronavirus.
Birdie, by the small community of artists who have dramatically and beautifully crafted a new “stable” of horses to intrigue downtown Southern Pines shoppers and benefit Carolina Horse Park. All of the artists involved in the project volunteered their time and talent.
Twelve horse sculptures painted by different artists are on display in downtown Southern Pines through the end of March. The event culminates with an art auction of the ponies on April 3 to benefit the Carolina Horse Park Foundation.
Carolina Horse Park is a 315-acre, nationally recognized equine competition venue and land preserve in Hoke County supported by the CHP Foundation.
Last year’s Painted Ponies auction, in partnership with the town of Southern Pines, raised over $60,000 for the organization. These funds were used to clear 27 acres of newly acquired land and develop additional galloping lanes in addition to hosting more than 20 events.
These horses of a different color honor the town’s equestrian tradition, provide a spark of joy in the dreary winter months and support a good community partner.
Birdie, by the volunteers of Meals on Wheels, who have kept rolling along through the coronavirus pandemic despite having to move kitchens and having to impose some limitations on their daily interactions with clients.
When word got out that the nonprofit could no longer use the kitchen at Penick Village because of the pandemic, volunteers and local restaurants — Vito’s Ristorante, Bell Tree Tavern, CCNC, Chick-fil-A — took over the cooking until a replacement kitchen was found. Although the client load dipped initially, it has rebounded and is now at about six dozen getting a meal each weekday.
“Everybody works together to make it happen,” says Rebecca Listrom, the sole staff member these past 15 years.
