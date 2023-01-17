Outside of the pharmaceutical industry and personal protective equipment manufacturers, you’d be hard pressed to find any economic sector that “benefited” from the 2020 global COVID pandemic more than the golf industry.
A sport that had been in considerable retreat over the years as one that people found too expensive, too exclusive and too complex to play has experienced a resurgence in the last couple of years as people took up a game they could play outdoors in beautiful settings away from crowds.
Locally, courses have generally done very well, and Pinehurst Resort has logged some of its best years ever in 2021 and 2022 as it saw not just strong membership demand but a massive influx of tourists and destination golfers. Pinehurst CEO Tom Pashley has made no secret that the resort and country club sides have been virtually bursting at the seams in terms of meeting requests for tee times.
And so it came with little surprise earlier this month when one of Moore County’s top employers announced that it would build its first new golf course in more than 30 years — and its first ever outside the village from which it takes its name.
While the course will certainly affect the state of golf for Pinehurst, its impact on Moore County will be felt well beyond the fairways.
A Boon for Pinehurst
Pinehurst’s 10th course will be designed and overseen by one of the world’s most in-demand designers, Tom Doak. Scheduled to open in time for the 2024 U.S. Open, the course is expected to be geographically distinct from the resort’s other offerings.
“The site is topographically distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst,” Doak says. “It’s bigger, bolder and more dramatic.
“It will be an unforgettable experience for golfers.”
The course will be about 4 miles down the road from the resort’s main footprint, but it will give the business something it needs badly: capacity. Resort owner Bob Dedman Jr. bought the property out of bankruptcy almost 12 years ago, and the resort has simply been holding it, waiting for the right time. With golf demand cresting at heights it hasn’ seen in years, that time is now.
Indeed, a number of clubs across the country are seeing the same thing. Investors are pouring money into new projects, including several Doak is overseeing.
Combined with the USGA’s Golf House Pinehurst now under construction and the return of the World Golf Hall of Fame to Pinehurst in 2024 — and a slate of guaranteed U.S. Opens through 2047 — the inventory for the golf experience in Moore County has never been higher.
For Aberdeen, More Growth
Pinehurst envisions far more than just a new golf course, however. Holding more than 900 acres overall at the site, the resort says that “a variety of development opportunities will be evaluated” with Aberdeen officials, including additional golf, potentially a short course, a clubhouse and housing that could accommodate either short-term rentals or “other lodging.”
“This exceptional property is a place where many of our dreams of the future can be contemplated,” says Dedman. “How those dreams play out will be determined over time, the same way the path forward revealed itself through recent additions like The Cradle, Thistle Dhu and the redesign of Pinehurst No. 4.”
Those dreams do not exist in a vacuum. Aberdeen already has on its books several hundred homes approved across multiple developments along the N.C. 5 corridor near the new course. The state plans eventually to widen the road to four lanes, which will further add to development pressure on the town’s northern boundary with the village of Pinehurst.
While the resort’s new project is exciting to see, local officials will also need to account for and adjust growth projections for southern Moore County. Because the game is changing.
This, at the same time elected County officials have removed themselves from the Board of the local Partners in Progress, the County's economic development partner, as the result of recent state legislation that could possibly cause those County officials to incur conflicts of interest should they have remained on that PIP Board. The County needs to establish a County Department of Economic Development now so that local officials will control our economic development and such will not be left to the perhaps individual interests of a non elected organization which is Partners In Progress.
John Misiaszek
