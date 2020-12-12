The time is nigh for the Moore County Board of Education to decide how to dispose of the vacant — or soon to be vacant — Aberdeen Primary and Elementary and Southern Pines Primary and Elementary School buildings.
The four schools were rendered surplus property with the opening this past summer of the new consolidated Aberdeen Elementary and, next month, the new consolidated Southern Pines Elementary School. Their outcomes have been pending since summer, and each faces a unique fate.
The school board — and the Board of Commissioners — are on-record as wanting to sell the four schools and use the proceeds to fund long-deferred maintenance needs at other schools. The county’s list of maintenance needs at schools exceeds $70 million.
But at their first meeting last Monday night, the county’s three new board members said they preferred instead to lease the buildings, effectively turning Moore County Schools into a landlord. Board members David Hensley, Robert Levy and Philip Holmes all want the county to hold on to the buildings for future needs.
The Logic of Leasing
The lease argument has merit. Hensley, who proffered his own presentation to express his thinking, believes the land, if not the buildings, will be valuable assets in several years when growth may require more legroom for students.
Leasing the facilities now to charter schools, Hensley and Levy argue, gives parents another educational option and keeps the buildings in their original mission.
Leasing also resolves another problem. Southern Pines Elementary, located on the busy May Street, is the only property that may meet or exceed its $1.1 million appraisal. Moore Montessori already has an offer to buy the land, but last week a national private school company, Thales Academy, put in a new bid offering up to $1.6 million.
Meanwhile, a development company that originally offered $1.5 million for the old Aberdeen Elementary on U.S. 1 withdrew that bid and submitted a new offer of $800,000 because of troubles developing the site.
The sale of Aberdeen Primary and Southern Pines Primary are even more problematic. Both have offers; a local wrestling club has offered $120,000 for the former, while the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust has offered $200,000 for the latter. Each is appraised at more than $600,000, so the two bids would fall far below that threshold.
But Selling Is Smart
While leasing has its logic, it also ultimately is the more expensive and less practical solution, and it runs counter to months of research that have gone into a strategy to sell the schools.
As we have said before, we do not favor selling simply to the highest bidder — such as a home builder — to upset existing neighborhoods with incompatible development with more traffic.
But selling the buildings provides much-needed cash to help other schools in need of repairs. The district routinely gets about $1.5 million a year for such capital projects, but that doesn’t go far with 22 schools.
And a clean sale prevents further spending on buildings that are more than 70 years old and in need of significant repairs. When not leased, the county would still have to make regular repairs, pay the power bills and keep up the properties. And repurposing the schools to bring them up to current required codes and safety standards would cost millions of dollars.
In the end, these sites should be sold — but repurposed — for the public good, whether that’s as a charter school or some other public service.
We’re encouraged to see a bit of a competition for the old Southern Pines Elementary. Thales’ offer raises the stakes significantly for Moore Montessori. If the homegrown charter wants the May Street campus, it will need to raise its offer.
But we’d also encourage the school board to potentially consider a “hometown discount” perhaps when it comes to whom it ultimately chooses. We support Moore Montessori getting that property, assuming it can improve its offer.
