The case to reopen public schools for five-day in-person attendance is getting a shot in the arm, literally and figuratively.
Beginning this past week, all school and day care personnel across Moore County became eligible for coronavirus vaccinations.
Some workers, including nurses, resource officers and most teachers in pre-kindergarten and exceptional children’s classes, have already been vaccinated through the county health department under the state’s previously established eligibility criteria. But that still left in need of vaccination more than 1,000 public school workers, in addition to staff at private schools and child care centers.
If all goes according to plan, public and private school personnel — everyone from teachers to bus drivers to cafeteria workers — can be fully vaccinated by early April.
And while none of the vaccines are yet approved for those under the age of 16, a credible case can soon be made that public schools should return under “Plan A” guidelines for limiting transmission of the virus.
Shallow ‘Encouragement’
Gov. Roy Cooper falsely raised the hopes of many parents earlier this month when he announced that he and state education leaders were encouraging schools to reopen for instruction. But when you look at the details behind this “encouragement,” it wasn’t all that encouraging, at least for Moore County.
Elementary school students already returned to five-day attendance in January after the state changed guidance to “Plan A” for those grades. That guidance requires mask-wearing, increased sanitizing and some social distancing.
But grades 6-12 were not addressed, and Cooper’s announcement earlier this month did not loosen the existing “Plan B” mandate that students in those higher grades maintain 6 feet of social distance while seated in a classroom. In addition, rules for limited bus capacity made it impossible to run routes as normal.
Cooper’s announcement seemed more intended to counteract the General Assembly, which has since approved a bill that requires schools to offer at least some in-person learning. In short, the bill has the net effect of changing nothing in Moore County.
Vaccinating employees, however, is a game-changer.
A Normalized Ending?
School staff have worried that a full return would spur greater transmission of the coronavirus. Indeed, since January, three elementary schools have had to temporarily suspend in-person learning because of high numbers of coronavirus cases. Several others have quarantined individual classes at home because of COVID exposure.
While this may yet continue for some time, widespread vaccination could reduce risks to those who are more vulnerable: adult staff.
The true believers of fully open schools have held up private schools as examples. They reopened to full attendance at the start of the year, but this is not an apples-to-apples comparison. Private schools, with enrollments of just a few hundred, do not have the same issues with crowding and logistics as public schools. Private schools also aren’t required to abide by the governor’s order on school attendance restrictions, and many don’t publicly report COVID-19 cases among students and staff, so we really don’t know how well they’ve maintained attendance and health.
Failing any other strategy, widespread vaccination of school staff is the best opportunity we have to return students to the richness of the classroom environment. To that end, we are happy to see FirstHealth and the Moore County Health Department ensure this gets done. FirstHealth, which has access to more doses, will handle Moore County Schools and The O’Neal School, while the Health Department will vaccinate the remaining private schools and day cares.
The vaccines have begun reducing COVID vulnerability to seniors in nursing homes. In a short time, administration of the Pfizer and Moderna shots have the greatest chance of stabilizing our schools and even potentially allowing some semblance of a normal end to an otherwise utterly abnormal year of learning.
