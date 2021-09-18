TV sitcoms and cop shows have long known what engages viewers when attention spans and ratings sag. New characters get introduced, car chases — and spectacular pile-ups — get written in and scripts get doused in plot twists.
Without doubt, the Moore County Board of Education has gone Hollywood. Like a leather-jacketed Fonzie on water skis, last Monday’s fiasco of a meeting/non-meeting was confirmation that the board has jumped the shark.
New characters? Social media was replete with crisis actors so amped up last weekend about the school board you’d have thought they were all preparing to accept an Emmy Award later this evening. And the winner for Most Overwrought Hyperbole is… ?
Plot twists? Details changed almost by the hour. Was there a threat to the board or a board member or not a threat? Would protests be allowed or not allowed? Where would the board meeting be? Extra cops, metal detectors — by last Monday morning it looked like the big chase finale on an episode of CHiPS, where everyone’s scrambling to pull themselves from the smoking pile-up.
And that was before Monday afternoon, when the district reversed itself yet again on allowing protests; when anti-mask protesters called the cops on a lone masked protester holding up a mirror at them and declaring herself recently sprung from a COVID quarantine; when the board canceled its re-scheduled meeting at the 11th hour on the smallest of technicalities, upsetting even more people and putting off the very work they were elected to do.
Oh yes, we’ve jumped the shark.
Failure of Leadership
The chaos — there is no charitable description — is stunning, a steep downward spiral of decorum, maturity and sanity.
It is as though the board and the senior leadership are careening from crisis to crisis. Redistricting! Critical Race Theory! Budget! Masks! Socialist Social Studies Standards! Forget agreeing on the big stuff, this group can’t even agree on rules of engagement. The board actually canceled Monday’s meeting not because of any threat — oops, sorry, a matter of “particular concern” — but because of a ticky-tack error in the way the meeting was advertised. We’d say “no blood, no foul,” but geez, with this group, who knows what’s coming next.
We are lost for leadership. It’s not coming from Chairwoman Libby Carter, not from any of the other six board members and not from Superintendent Bob Grimesey. Decisions are getting made and then inexplicably changed again.
Meanwhile, board members David Hensley and Bob Levy are working in tandem like a junior-grade mortar team, lobbing insult upon vective upon derision on fellow board members from the comfortable distance of their computer keyboards or radio microphones.
A Year of Reruns?
So the careening goes on and there’s no end in sight to it. School boards across the country and state are in similar turmoil. Crisis actors posing as “citizens” scream — literally, scream — about “taking back” their schools. Taking them back from what? Whom? And taking them where?
Yes, we’re likely in this mayhem for another year. Candidates will begin filing for three school board seats in December; several have already announced their intentions. Can anyone say “reruns?”
In the meantime, the real point of it all — the success of 22 public schools — is being subordinated while we are in crisis management. The board’s latest dysfunction put off critical issues like public input for student surveys, disposing of the old Aberdeen Elementary and Southern Pines Primary schools, and the use of face masks going forward.
Oh, and what’s being done to fill the numerous teacher vacancies still out there? The lack of bus drivers? The academic progress for a student body badly needing improvement? The line-by-line budget review that supposedly was going to happen this summer?
On “Happy Days,” Fonzie cleared the shark. We, however, have landed smack in the middle of a feeding frenzy.
