Robbins once had quite the industrial sector powering the economy of northern Moore County, from its early days assembling Kennedy rifles on Mechanics Hill to the 1,100 workers at Ithaca Industries pumping out ladies’ hosiery.
That’s all long in the past, and Robbins today is still more a testament to the downside of global trade. The town has struggled for the better part of 30 years to pick itself up, but lack of local tax revenue, investment and jobs have all been hurdles too vast for the town to clear on its own.
Help has started coming in a few forms over the last couple of years, and fortunes are improving. A federal grant has allowed the town to repair and upgrade its water and sewer system so that it will make money rather than drain it. The Town Council actually cut taxes a penny last week, and officials vow there could be an even lower tax burden in the future.
Now, more assistance is on the way that, coupled with massive economic development not too far away, could restore Robbins some of its industrial muscle.
Initiate Movement
The latest positive turn came earlier this month when the town learned that the Golden LEAF Foundation intends to spend $250,000 to help the town identify prospective areas for future industrial development.
Golden LEAF, whose purpose is to take billions in tobacco settlement funds and direct them into economic development, has invested more than $25 million in recent years to prepare so-called “megasites” for projects. Those investments began returning rewards earlier this year with announcements of a new Toyota electric vehicle battery plant in Liberty and a new electric vehicle assembly plant in Moncure. Both locations are within 40 miles of Robbins.
Golden LEAF came up with a new strategy — the SITE program — specifically for distressed rural communities like Robbins. The Robbins investment is just a small part of a larger $5 million investment Golden LEAF announced earlier this month.
The program will bring in professionals to catalog prospective areas in town that could be a possible site for future industry, and also help the town in recruiting those businesses to the area.
“I wanted a grant — if we’re going to spend some time to apply for it — that is actionable,” said Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack. “I wanted professionals to come in and help us initiate movement.
“I already talked to the VP at Golden LEAF the day I found out and he was very excited. It’s very different because they award a bunch of funds, but this is more interaction.”
Making Ready
What makes the SITE program so effective is that small towns like Robbins are usually overwhelmed with feelings of “Where do we start?” Rebuilding an industrial core is complicated and takes expertise Robbins doesn’t possess.
And Golden LEAF has further grant opportunities that help communities perform “due diligence” on sites, like environmental assessments. Those are often expensive and beyond a small community to fund.
If suitable sites are found, there’s also development money available to pay for things like infrastructure, site clearing and grading.
“Ready sites are no longer a luxury,” writes Golden LEAF President Scott Hamilton in a guest column elsewhere in this section, “but a necessity to attract industries to areas.”
Getting the town’s water and sewer systems back on par was a critical first step. The town is blessed by geography to have access to a good water source: Deep River. Having a sufficient supply will be a component any future business will look at.
Robbins has already proven it is capable of supporting industry, although much of its undergirding has atrophied. That will take time to rebuild, but the town has the first thing — and second thing — it needs: momentum and money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.