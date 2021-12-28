When they look back one day on this particular moment, will it be noted as the start of Robbins Rising?
Slowly, a few good things are falling the right way for the northern Moore County town. Stories of rebirth and success are not characterized by overnight success. They are built slowly, dovetailing one into another until an unmistakable trend of progress is formed.
The latest news in town — more economic investment and more jobs at Minhas Furniture House — is the surest sign yet that the momentum train is rolling in Robbins’ favor. Taken in conjunction with the town getting its own house in order with new leadership and new outlook and there is plenty of reason to be optimistic.
“Minhas’ expansion and sustained success in Robbins,” says Natalie Hawkins, Moore County’s chief business recruiter, “clearly shows that the town, with its strong manufacturing heritage, is a great location for new and expanding industries.”
Right Place, Right Time
In what can only be attributed to the serendipity of “right place, right person, right time,” the town has found a strong leader in new Town Manager Clint Mack. Mack, who married a Robbins girl, spent 21 years in the Army, including stints rebuilding war-torn communities in the Middle East. That exposure and experience led him to a college degree in public administration from Villanova University.
Robbins is no war zone, but it is a once-proud thriving community nevertheless eviscerated by forces out of its control. Global changes in textile manufacturing shuttered its plants, robbed its jobs, sent its fortunes spinning. If the town didn’t have hard luck, it’d have had no luck at all.
That has begun turning around in the past six months. Mack found staff to fill long-vacant town jobs and settled in to help the town’s Board of Commissioners work through several issues, with the ultimate goal of trying to restore some of Robbins’ old glory.
“The good things that made those factors come initially are still here,” he said. “The people are here, the support system is here, the land and property is still here. I want an open invitation to businesses that if you come here, you’re going to sustain. It’s going to work for you.”
A Proving Ground
The recent news on Minhas is proof of that. The company is expanding its furniture-making operations in town, buying a second building in town for $1.5 million. It has won a $74,000 state grant to help update its building and improve the infrastructure, like more shipping bays and electrical upgrades.
“It made perfect sense seizing the opportunity to support Minhas,” Mack said. “Minhas represents the growth and job creation our community values and welcomes.”
All told, it could be another 60 jobs for Robbins, and that’s something the town hasn’t seen in some time. Minhas is also investing in other ways; it has donated $5,000 to the local middle school, and it plans to donate more to others in the future.
And there’s potential for more growth. Clean-up work in the center of town where an old textile plant once stood is done, and the town is looking at uses for the property.
Not too far away, Toyota and Panasonic recently announced a massive billion-dollar manufacturing center in Randolph County to produce massive batteries for electric-powered vehicles. It’s a stretch, but not an inconceivable one, that northern Moore could see some ancillary impact from that down the road.
And Mack is working on a program to have Robbins serve as a partner in training soldiers who are transitioning out of the Army. In such a program, soldiers could gain experience working in government during their final year of service.
“This is the perfect proving ground,” he said.
Robbins has much to prove still, but its moment may be upon us.
Grants are just another form of taxation and give-away, bureaucrats choosing who to anoint with money they did not earn. Shame on all companies who accept corporate welfare. There would be no coal-powered cars (aka electric vehicles) were it not for massive subsidies and massive tax breaks for these massive lead (worse - lithium from Communist China) sleds.
