There hasn’t been a lot of good news on the coronavirus front these past six months, but Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent willingness to loosen up school attendance for our youngest students is decidedly good.
The governor and his staff have largely managed the pandemic well for North Carolina, and much of “normal” life has returned, albeit with face masks and other health protocols in place.
Those protocols have been designed to keep the novel coronavirus manageable enough to, among other things, restore in-person attendance for our students.
It’s working, despite the misguided notion of “freedom fighters” that masks and social distancing are tyrannical dictates. The vast majority of us have complied, largely to protect our elderly, our medically vulnerable and our children, and now those efforts are yielding results.
“Most North Carolinians are doing the hard work to improve our numbers and trends,” Cooper said.
With new daily cases, positivity test rates and hospitalizations all showing stabilization, the governor has said school districts can now consider returning K-5 students to school all five days.
Results Are Clear
Those who would criticize the schools and public health protections think otherwise, but Moore County Schools has been a state leader in trying to get kids back in school and protecting the health of students and staff. The two-day-a-week in person attendance has been among the most aggressive in the state, and several other counties have been sending staff here to study our strategies.
Keeping students in small “pods,” wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance, stepped up sanitizing and other measures have kept coronavirus numbers low in the schools. With almost six weeks of this plan, the district’s cumulative count of COVID-19 cases was below 40 at mid-week. Most of those counted in the first few days of school, and none have been traced to classroom spread.
The protocols work. The results are clear.
But do we risk a bloom in virus cases and suffer setbacks? The risk is there. But state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, a pediatrician by training, believes the risk is an acceptable one.
“Studies show that there seems to be less viral transmission from children back to their household or from children to other children that they are around. Again, it’s less likely, but that doesn’t mean we eliminate risk,” said Cohen.
“We have higher benefit, lower risk and that is what’s making us say we can go forward with kindergarten through fifth grade at this time.”
Let’s Be Flexible
And so, we now have a green light to bring back our youngest learners who would gain the greatest benefit from fulltime in-person learning.
“We will study the executive order and will look forward to analyzing the opportunities and risks that may present themselves when we move to Plan A for grades pre-K through 5,” said Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “That analysis will include a complete review of operational requirements and how we can ensure the safety of our students and employees.
“Any recommendation to expand the number of students participating in daily in-person instruction must be measured, thoughtful and informed by guidance from the CDC, the NCDHHS and the Moore County Department of Health. To that end, we will continue to work closely with the Moore County Department of Health each step of the way.”
A recommendation and plan is expected at next week’s Board of Education meeting. We hope the district will continue its Connect Virtual Academy for students whose families are more comfortable with digital learning right now.
And we would also expect that the district will reopen virtual learning enrollment for parents who might not be as comfortable with their children attending the full five days. While that will involve a few logistical challenges, it’s the fair thing to do.
Our schools have done a good job so far, and we’re all looking forward to seeing more students back where they belong.
