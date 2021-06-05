Do you feel it? Out there, in the air. In people’s lively steps. Hugs, handshakes, heads thrown back in laughter and glee. The calendar may have us celebrating Independence Day three weeks from now, but there is no missing the palpable feel of freedom as the coronavirus continues to wane.
Across all facets of everyday life, we are returning to routine, and routine may never have felt so fresh. We’re re-engaging with cook-outs, meeting after work for drinks, returning to gym classes, meeting “live” instead via “Zoom.” Pinehurst started its Live After Five concerts last month, and Southern Pines’ longstanding popular concert series, First Friday, returned this past Friday evening. And we celebrated high school graduations Friday and Saturday more in keeping with years past, 2020 not withstanding.
We are not done with COVID-19 as a health crisis. The science has yet to fully understand the virus’ complexities and our vulnerabilities down the road, and whether vaccine boosters or other protections will be needed.
Indeed, there is still a ton of room for improvement when it comes to getting a coronavirus vaccine, virtually all of which have now proven to be safe and incredibly effective. Moore County is approaching full vaccination for 44 percent of its total population, which leaves a lot of residents still vulnerable to getting sick. And if there has been one consistency with the virus, it has been its high contagion factor and unpredictable impact on individuals.
The science deniers, “freedom fighters” and iconoclasts among us are surely looking at us celebrating and saying, “What took you so long?” To them, we say that, had there been more simple compliance — and greater vaccination — on their parts, we’d have all gotten to this point sooner.
For reasons that make no sense, the coronavirus and its response became politicized in a way no other public health issue ever has. And so thousands died or got sick needlessly.
So we celebrate the long distance we have traveled in this past year to get to this point. Countless people sacrificed to get us to this point. Let’s not forget that there are still basic precautions we can take to safeguard each other going forward.
