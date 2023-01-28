For almost 20 years, the calendar for North Carolina’s public schools has been governed not by the needs of educators or students, but by the interests of coastal hotel owners and restaurateurs.
That’s right, summer vacation has been the axis around which school districts have structured their class schedules. That has caused all manner of problems over the years for school officials, who have chafed under the lack of flexibility to design an attendance calendar that is conducive to local conditions.
“To let the tourism industry rent a few more homes on the coast drive our educational system and have these horribly negative effects is unacceptable,” Moore County Board of Education Vice Chairman David Hensley said during a discussion of the issue last month.
Hensley advocated a full-on pressure campaign of the media and General Assembly to support calendar flexibility. It would appear now that that approach won’t be required. Relief could be coming for public schools as soon as this spring under legislation the General Assembly is expected to see.
A special House committee that spent much of last year scrutinizing all aspects of the public school system has recommended districts have greater leeway in scheduling. Such action would be welcome news not just for educators locally, but also parents and students who have had to live by schedules that rarely made little sense.
‘Not Best Suited’
If the legislature does embrace legislation proposed by the House Select Committee on Education System for North Carolina’s Future, it would be reversing a course it set almost 20 years ago. That course, laid in by powerful legislators whose districts included coastal and mountain communities, set out to protect summer vacation.
The school calendar law, passed by the General Assembly in 2004, was passed at the request of the tourism industry and some parents who were concerned about how the school year was starting earlier in August, cutting into summer vacation time.
The law mandated that schools could begin no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and adjourn no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Currently, the school calendar must cover at least nine calendar months, have a minimum of 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction, and must have at least nine teacher workdays. Moore County previously approved a 2023-2024 calendar starting the school year on Aug. 28, 2023, and ending it on June 7, 2024.
According to the House Select Committee’s final report, issued a few weeks ago, that calendar “is not best suited to the needs of students and educators.” Instead, the report reads, “Local boards of education should be given greater calendar flexibility to better meet those needs.
“The Committee recommends that the General Assembly take action and change the school calendar law.”
And So, Some Relief
“Calendar flexibility has long been talked about and is sorely overdue for a number of reasons,” said Rep. David Willis, who served on that select committee.
Here in Moore County, local school officials have complained that their calendar, which schedules first-semester exams in mid-January, did not sync with Sandhills Community College, which begins its second semester after the winter break. Rather than have students complete testing before break, they have to wait until two or three weeks into January.
Some districts over the years have skirted the law by claiming dubious exemptions, but other districts in recent years have just brazenly said, essentially, “We’re fed up. Sue us.” That was likely to be Moore County’s plan this coming year.
“Starting in academic year ‘23-’24, the Moore County Board of Education, in fulfillment of its fiduciary duty to our students, our parents and our citizens, is going to base its school calendar upon what’s best for the education of our children, not the tourism industry,” said Hensley.
It would appear now that Moore County Schools can holster its fighting words. Welcome relief, in one form or another, may finally be forthcoming, bringing common sense back to school calendar scheduling.
