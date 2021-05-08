We couldn’t let this weekend go without pausing to reflect that it’s been 25 years since the passing of Sam Ragan, one of North Carolina’s true men of letters — and poems, books and newspapers.
For a man convinced of the power of few words, Sam Ragan wrote plenty of them in his lifetime.
“Poetry is first about feelings,” he once said. “I say in 20 words what it takes a novelist 100,000 words to say.”
And yet that same man also knew the power of plenty of words, which spread across the wide pages of The Pilot during his 28 years of ownership, from 1968 to 1996.
Ragan was the epitome of a courtly Southern gentleman, famous for his flowing white hair, trademark bow tie and straw hat. He could reflect gracefully on the gentle brush of longleaf pine needles and then, with equal enthusiasm, dive into the grimy process of cranking out a local newspaper. His words about a newspaper’s purpose are our lodestar, and they grace the top of this and every one of our editorial pages.
In many ways, Ragan’s work and words remain present today — for all of us.
A Lasting Legacy
Except for a brief stint as a newsman in San Antonio, Ragan spent his career in North Carolina, much of that time on The News & Observer in Raleigh. His column “Southern Accent,” which he continued in The Pilot, showcased a body of commentary and literary criticism that eventually made its way to papers in 43 states and 24 countries.
Ragan was the state’s first secretary of the Department of Cultural Resources, third poet laureate (1982-1996) and first chair of the North Carolina Arts Council. He taught creative writing at colleges, helped found the North Carolina School of the Arts, and was almost single-handedly responsible for bringing forth the arts to the people of North Carolina.
In 1968, after an illustrious career as executive editor of the “big city” paper, Ragan purchased The Pilot from Katharine Boyd and ran the paper as editor and publisher until selling it in 1996 to our current ownership group.
Boyd, one of the first female publishers when husband James died suddenly in 1944, was one of Southern Pines’ leaders of civic life and community building. And with James, the Boyds established a strong literary tradition that saw some of the great novelists of the 1920s and ’30s spend time here.
Ragan understood that legacy and sought to preserve it for future generations. He worked after Boyd’s death to preserve her estate and have it stand as a symbol for the state’s literary greatness.
In Everything, Art
Ragan was instrumental in setting up the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame inside Weymouth. Its first class of honorees were inducted in 1996 just a week after Ragan’s death. He, himself, was inducted the following year.
Ragan’s body of work over the years included 10 books, including six collections of poetry. His work is still regularly celebrated at Weymouth, in the Literary Hall of Fame and in North Carolina.
Ragan knew the importance of a newspaper to its community, and his stewardship of The Pilot was legendary. Faye Dasen, who still edits the paper’s Scene section, worked as Ragan’s assistant and once said that “Ragan left a legacy in that The Pilot is a community newspaper. Everything was considered important, even when somebody brought in a giant squash.”
There were even times when his love of literature and passion for newspapers intertwined, as in his poem titled “The Editor.”
“I like to take the raw news // and shape it into a newspaper,
And on a good day it becomes // not just a newspaper
But a work of art. I like to think of it that way.”
Sam Ragan saw the beauty, the potential — the art — in the everyday. In elevating the common, he gave us all an appreciation for its specialness.
