The contrast couldn’t be more noticeable. In recent months, Pinehurst has either approved or been the recipient of announcements signaling substantial new development and investment in the village.
Top of that list was last September’s announcement of a second USGA headquarters on Pinehurst Resort property near the Member’s Club. The resort intends to add a boutique hotel nearby to accommodate the USGA for the five U.S. Opens it will stage here through 2047.
Add to that a new subdivision off Blake Boulevard; a new neighborhood near Lake Pinehurst; a new cancer center under construction on the FirstHealth campus; new development on N.C. 5 at the village’s southern boundary; and the ongoing infill construction of homes around the village.
Oh, and none of that includes the more than $30 million in public investment the village has on its books to meet existing and future needs.
It’s all a lot, to be sure — a good problem to have. But what the Village Council is contemplating to address it — a total rewrite of its development regulations —sends a mixed message that could resonate broader.
Overhaul or Overkill?
Pinehurst’s current development ordinance is not that old. The first was adopted in 2005. A second, updated version was approved in 2014, following a two-year rewrite. Doing so again could take another two years.
This comes after the village spent about 18 months in 2018-19 rewriting its comprehensive land-use plan. While that document is long on vision, the development ordinance gives specifics on how new subdivisions and businesses are built.
Given its new comprehensive plan, it’s logical that the village should have regulations that allow the council to execute that vision. But an overhaul sounds like overkill, yet that seems to be where the village is headed.
“Almost every single application that’s wended its way through the planning and zoning board and to council, we’ve all had to look at it and shake our heads and say: ‘well you know, we’ve got a lot of concerns and questions about this, but there’s nothing we can do because it’s not in our PDO,’” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman.
“The public comes in, and they’re upset, and they’ve got concerns about these applications too, and our hands are tied because our PDO is so threadbare.”
Threadbare? The document has 10 chapters and six appendices. It covers everything from off-street parking to the process of approving major subdivisions. It’s hundreds of pages of details. It is far from threadbare — and it’s not terribly out of date.
The Choice Is Theirs
There are less-sweeping strategies the village could take, such as updating sections deemed to be especially in need.
Or more intense plans can be done for certain neighborhoods or corridors.
The council has already ordered these plans for two areas: the N.C. 5 commercial corridor below Lake Hills Road and the stretch along Rattlesnake Trail just off N.C. 211.
However, the council is talking about imposing a development moratorium in those two areas of at least nine months while those reviews are ongoing.
Moratoriums are a sure way of running off development, especially any projects already in the pipeline.
“I’m concerned that we’ve got some that are so far in the queue and then we put in a moratorium and all the work that’s been done to that point is going to be worthless,” said Councilwoman Lydia Boesch.
She should be concerned. So should all the council. Pinehurst has always wrestled with the sardonic sobriquet of being a community where conservative government goes to die.
The village, as popular as it is, faces the potential for more growth in coming years. But the risk of running off quality growth with overregulation is very real. For Exhibit A, just look at Morganton Road in Southern Pines, where Pinehurst Medical and Pinehurst Surgical clinics are building new facilities instead of closer to the hospital in Pinehurst.
So, another long, laborious exercise in overregulation or some efficient, targeted updates?
