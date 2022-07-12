Eagle, by Jon and Rebecca Davis, for opening their home, their lives and their hearts to welcome a Ukrainian family to this community and honoring a cherished legacy in the process.
The tragic story of the Davis’ daughter, Samantha, is known by many. The 17-year-old Union Pines rising senior was running in a cross country meet in Charlotte in 2018 when she suffered a heart attack and died.
You never recover from the death of a child, but recently the Davis family took a page — literally — from Samantha’s prayer journal “to be totally selfless and willing to help others at all times.”
Acting on blind faith and a passion to do something, they agreed to sponsor and shelter a family of five from Ukraine.
“Host and sponsor five people who do not speak English. Yep, that is what I did,” Jon said.
After three months hiding in shelters underground — on the day Russia invaded, they fled their home with breakfast on the table and the beds unmade — the Bandura family of Victoria and Sasha and children Diana, 10, Yaruk, 8, and Ela, 6, are now learning a new life in Whispering Pines.
“I am so glad we did this,” Rebecca said. “People might think we are crazy, but I am blessed more and more every time I am with these amazing people.
“We still don’t know exactly what we are doing but it was the best decision.”
Birdie, by the Dedman family of Pinehurst, for a second $500,000 donation they made recently to the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
The family, which has owned Pinehurst Resort and Country Club since 1984, contributed $500,000 in 1999 to help establish the nonprofit, which provides afterschool and summer day programs, tutoring and activities for youth across southern Moore County.
The most recent donation comes as part of the organization’s efforts to raise $2.9 million to expand its outreach and capabilities.
“Our family has been impressed with the impact the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills has had on the youth within Moore County and would like to be a catalyst for others to help complete the capital campaign,” said Robert Dedman Jr. “We’re proud to be part of this community and helping others succeed.”
The Dedmans’ generosity will ensure that thousands of Moore County children have access to academic counseling, safe afterschool programs and access to positive character and health modeling.
Birdie, by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, for its selection recently as one of the top hospitals in the nation on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.
This is the second consecutive year Moore Regional Hospital made the list. It is the only North Carolina to make the list.
FirstHealth’s performance exceeded over 2,500 hospitals in measuring clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, financial health, and contributions to its community and equity of care.
“Being recognized for the care we provide means a great deal, and it reinforces the commitment we have to serve people in the Sandhills,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said.
The recognition continues to build on the prestigious level of care all of us enjoy in Moore County.
Birdie. On a different health care note, we also card a Birdie by Ronald Flock, of Southern Pines, for recently donating his 80th pint of blood.
Flock, 85, began donating blood in 1959. When asked why he has given so much, he answers with his own question: “Well, what if you needed blood?”
And so Mr. Flock has now donated enough to replace the blood in eight other people. His selfless act didn’t go totally unrewarded, though. After he finished his donation at Southern Pines Fire Station No. 2, he was granted his wish to sit up in a firetruck.
